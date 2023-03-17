LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — The Plattsburgh State softball team wrapped up their spring trip with a split on Thursday afternoon, defeating FDU-Florham 10-2 and falling to Lycoming 4-2.
Julia Golino headlined the day offensively for Plattsburgh as she finished the day 5-8 with two doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored. Kristina Maggiacomo (South Setauket, N.Y./Ward Melville) earned the win in game one of the day, pitching a complete game in the run-shortened affair as she surrendered just two runs and struck out four.
Plattsburgh State 10
FDU-Florham 2
The Cards scored early and often against the Devils as they were able to pick up their fourth win of the 2023 season. Golino was 2-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored on the afternoon, while Kristen Langdon had a big three-run triple to help Plattsburgh being to separate for the win. Kelsy Waite contributed a multi-hit day going 2-3 with triple and two runs scored while also walking once. Maggiacomo finished with her second complete game of the year as she earned the win in the circle.
Plattsburgh pushed out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a Golino RBI double, followed by a Maggiacomo RBI triple to give the Cards an early lead. After the Devils tacked on a run in the bottom of the frame, a leadoff triple from Waite and back-to-back walks loaded the bases for Langdon, who triple to center to bring all three runs home. Golino followed with an RBI single to give the Cardinals a commanding 6-1 lead.
Two more runs came around for Plattsburgh State in the top of the third as a run scored on a passed ball and Gwen Noll had an RBI single to right. After a scoreless fourth and fifth from the Cards, the team was able to tack on two more runs with an RBI double to right from Golino and a passed ball later in the inning that allowed Golino to score. The two runs put Plattsburgh up nine runs, enacting the eight-run mercy rule in the bottom of the inning, which Maggiacomo was able to uphold by giving up just a single run in the frame.
Bianca DiSanto took the loss on the mound for FDU-Florham while Rachel Reiter homered for the Devils.
Lycoming 4
Plattsburgh State 2
Despite eight hits and three multi-hit games, Plattsburgh could only push two runs across in their spring trip finale, falling to the Lycoming Warriors 4-2.
Morgan Ormerod was solid in the circle for the Cards, logging 5.2 innings while striking out nine Warrior batters. Once again, Golino finished 3-4, this time adding just an RBI, while Claire Palmer and Danielle Torres each had two hits for the Cardinals.
Palmer’s two hits helped raise her season average to .522 as she is tied with Golino for the team lead with 12 hits, while Maggiacomo lead the team with a .571 batting average early in the season.
The first two innings of action were quiet, as the game was scoreless until Lycoming scored the first run of the game in the third inning, scoring a run on a single to center to take a 1-0 over the Cards. Plattsburgh was able to tie the game up at one in the following inning, as Golino singled up the middle to score Palmer. After a scoreless fourth and top of the fifth, Maggiacomo gave Plattsburgh the lead, single to right field to score Langdon and put the Cards up 2-1.
The lead did not hold for long, however, for the Cardinals, as the Warriors rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 4-2 lead. Lycoming’s pitcher Avery Eiswerth was able to hold the lead throughout the sixth and seventh, working around baserunners in the sixth and seventh to earn the win for herself and Lyco.
Mackenzie White (Holbrook, N.Y./Sachem North) made her debut in the circle of the relief, logging 1.1 innings and retiring all four batters she faced.
Plattsburgh now stands at 4-2 on the season and will next play on Wednesday, March 29 at Skidmore.
