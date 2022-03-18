Plattsburgh State Softball Loses Two Close Games on Final Day of Florida Trip

LEESBURG, Fla. - On their final day of their trip to Florida, the Plattsburgh State Softball team lost two close games, leaving 16 runners on base in total between the two games.
In total, the pitching staff allowed just five earned runs in both games, but the offense could not back up the strong efforts from their starters. The team had six hits in game one and eleven hits in game two, but the clutch hit alluded them throughout the afternoon and evening.
Game One: Utica University 5, Plattsburgh State 2
A four-run second inning was all Utica would need to defeat Plattsburgh late on Friday afternoon, as the Pioneers (3-6) defeated the Cardinals (3-6) 5-2. After taking a 2-1 lead in the second, a costly two-out error prolonged the inning, allowing Utica to add two more runs on the follow at bat with a single to center. Starter Kristina Maggiacomo was able to get out of the inning a couple batters later, stranding the bases loaded by inducing an inning ending popup.
Maggiacomo was strong after the second inning, allowing just one more unearned run, while also striking out five batters in her final four frames on the mound. Overall, the junior threw six innings, giving up five overall runs, with just two being earned, however.
The Cardinals were the first to get on the board, as Julia Golino drove in Claire Palmer from third base, as a ground ball was mishandled by the Utica shortstop, allowing Golino to reach. Plattsburgh loaded the bases with just one out later in the frame, but were stranded after the Pioneer starter got back-to-back strikeouts to escape the jam.
Kristen Langdon drove in a run for the Cards in the fourth, as the junior reached on an infield single, allowing Dimitra Mouhteros to score from third. From the final batter of the fourth inning on, Plattsburgh was only able to manage one more base runner, as the bats fell silent over the final few frames.
Langdon finished with two hits and an RBI in the loss and Dolly Garguilo reached twice for the Cardinals in the contest.
Game Two: Wisconsin-River Falls 3, Plattsburgh State 1
Despite the offense working a season-high 11 hits, the team could only manage one-run, losing to UW-River Falls (12-4), as the Cardinals fell to 3-7 with the loss.
Golino was excellent at the plate and on the mound, as the junior posted just the second career three-hit game of her career while also throwing seven innings of three-run softball. Golino struck out 10, also a career high, while giving up 10 hits and walking three.
Palmer also had a strong game, as the first-year had her second career three-hit game as she reached base in all four plate appearances.
The Cardinals got their only run of the game to tie the score at one in the bottom of the second when Alexa Murray. Plattsburgh was able to put two runners in scoring position with two outs in the same frame, but could not take the lead.
UW-River Falls took the lead in the fifth when a run scored on a wild pitch, and were able to add a big insurance run in the top of the seventh with an RBI single.
Plattsburgh brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but a double-play put an end to the threat and the game.
The Cards are back in action on April 1 when they host SUNY New Paltz for a SUNYAC doubleheader on at 3 p.m. at Cardinal Park.
