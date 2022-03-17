Plattsburgh State softball gets two wins in Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. — The Plattsburgh State Softball team had two strong pitching performances on Thursday, as Julia Golino and Kristina Maggiacomo each threw complete games to earn the win for the Cardianls. Golino earned the win in game one versus Western New England (3-4), giving up just one run, and Maggiacomo did the same against Mount Saint Mary (1-5), giving up one run in a complete game.
Alexa Murray had two hits on the day, both coming in game two, while also driving in two runs. She also stole two bases in game two, reaching base all four of her plate appearances as she walked twice as well.
Game One: Plattsburgh State 2, Western New England 1
Plattsburgh State picked up their second win of the season behind a strong outing from Golino as the junior arm tosses a seven-inning complete game, striking out five and holding the Golden Bears to just one run. Golino stranded the go-ahead and game-tying run on base in the seventh, inducing a game ending groundout to end the Western New England threat.
The Golden Bears were the first to get on the board, as they scored a run in the second behind an RBI double from Brianna Floyd, bringing home Cori Rizzo who had tripled earlier in the frame. That would be all that Western New England would get off of Golino though, as she allowed just five more hits throughout the rest of the game and no more runs.
The one-run game was held intact in the fourth when Murray cut down a Golden Bear runner at the plate, ending the inning and putting the momentum on the side of the Cardinals.
Plattsburgh State got their bats going in the following frame when Golino reached on a costly Western New England error, making it all the way to third base. Dolly Garguillo followed with an RBI single to drive in Gabrielle Rodriguez, pinch running for Golino, and Rebecca Diller followed with a huge double to right field, scoring Garguillo all the way from first base and giving the Cardinals a one-run lead.
Golino and the Cardinal defense would make the one-run lead stand, as Golino used her defense well, inducing eight ground outs and six fly outs. The team was also errorless in the win.
Game Two: Plattsburgh State 5, Mount Saint Mary College 1
Plattsburgh State took an early lead in their second game of the day, as Garguillo drove in her second run of the day with another RBI single to score Kristen Langdon in the first inning. The offense followed that up in the second inning with another RBI single, with this one coming off the bat of Murray, scoring Sam Gentile.
Meanwhile, Maggiacomo was cruising, as the junior arm threw five scoreless before the Knights came through with a run of their own. She stranded multiple runners on base twice in the first five frames, showing the ability to bare down in tough situations throughout.
The Cardinals picked up another run in the sixth, as Murray scored on an error by the Knights' shortstop, to put the team up 3-0. After Mount Saint Mary scored their first run in the bottom of the sixth, the Plattsburgh offense came through with two big insurance runs for Maggiacomo in the top of the seventh. After Kelsy Waite was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, Dimitra Mouhteros crushed a ball down the left field line, allowing a pinch running Alex McKearin to score from first base. After a flyout, Murray came through with her second RBI single of the game, scoring Mouhteros from second.
Maggiacomo worked around a leadoff single in the seventh, inducing three flyouts to end the game, and give the Cardinals their second win of the day.
Plattsburgh returns to the field tomorrow for their final two games in Florida, as they take on Utica University at 2:45 pm and then the University of Wisconsin-River Falls at 5:15 pm. Live stream will be available in both games, with live stats available for game two.
