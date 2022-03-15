Plattsburgh State Softball Falls to Stockton, UW-Stout in Spring Break Action

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Plattsburgh State softball team dropped a pair of contests at THE Spring Games on Monday at Legends Way, falling to Stockton University, 14-3, before dropping a 9-4 decision to the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Against Stockton, Kristen Langdon led the way, going 2-for-4, while shortstop Lilly James batted 3-for-5 with two runs scored to pace the Ospreys. Stevie Unger allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out six in the win for Stockton.
Claire Palmer keyed the Cardinal attack against Stout, batting 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Mikayla Manalo made her collegiate debut in the circle, yielding seven runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out five in five innings of work. Stout's pitcher Madee Kleinschmidt earned the win in four innings of relief, allowing three unearned runs on six hits while striking out four.
Plattsburgh State slips to 1-3 overall with the losses, while Stockton rises to 4-2 overall with the win, and Stout climbs to 6-6 overall with the victory.
On Wednesday, Plattsburgh State played University of Southern Maine, falling 5-2 and making their overall record 1-4 for the season so far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.