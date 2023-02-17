PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Rifle Team will be heading to the Mid-Atlantic Conference (MAC) Championships to compete in both air rifle and 3-position smallbore. This is the seventh year in a row the team has qualified in both events; The only team in the conference to do so.
The Cardinals are led by seniors Heather Keane and David Ehrensbeck and are coached by Peter Visconti, who is in his seventh year as head coach. The team is currently 4-4 in conference play in smallbore.
They will face off against Norwich, M.I.T., Schreiner, John Jay and the US Coast Guard at M.I.T., in Cambridge, Mass., from Saturday, Feb. 25-26.
