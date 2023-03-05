ALBANY —
The Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team held off Russell Sage College in a 10-9 non-conference victory on Friday afternoon at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Athletics Complex.
Russell Sage mounted a late comeback, scoring three unanswered goals to pull within 9-8 with 13:09 left in the fourth quarter. Sophomore attackman Mike Walsh scored man-up for the Cardinals with 2:19 left to push the Plattsburgh State advantage back to two goals at 10-8, but Russell Sage's junior midfielder Anthony Marrone tallied unassisted with 1:45 remaining to pull the Gators within one.
The Cardinals won the ensuing face-off and called timeout before sophomore attackman Ryan Weaver took a pair of shots. After a Plattsburgh State turnover, the Gators got the ball back and called for a timeout with seven seconds left. First-year attackman Nate Kettle put a shot on goal before the final horn, but junior goalie Dan Clements came up with the save to help the Cardinals hold on for the win.
Plattsburgh State rises to 2-0 overall with the win and next visits Skidmore College on Wednesday, March 8, at 3:30 p.m.
Russell Sage struck first, as graduate student midfielder Shea Obado scored 30 seconds into the game, while Walsh tallied unassisted midway through the opening frame to tie the score at 1-all. Senior midfielder Gustav Rugg tallied man-up on a pass from senior attackman Robby Martin to give Plattsburgh State the lead, while junior midfielder Logan Jones scored with 3:01 remaining in the first quarter to stake the Cardinals to a 3-1 advantage. Russell Sage's graduate student attackman Bailey Martin scored with 1:52 left in the first to cut the gap to 3-2.
After Robby Martin found twine 1:03 into the second quarter, the Gators received back-to-back goals from junior midfielders Jake McElwee and Adam Willig (McElwee assist) to knot the tally at 4-all. Walsh scored with 6:45 remaining in the second before Rugg cashed in on a feed from junior midfielder Anthony Faber with 5:19 before halftime to put the Cardinals on top, 6-4, heading into the intermission.
Rugg buried a man-up goal 1:18 into the third quarter before Martin connected with Weaver 23 seconds later to put Plattsburgh State in front, 8-4, but McElwee netted a marker on a pass from first-year attackman Mame Diba to stop the run. Martin extended the Cardinal cushion back out to four with 3:02 remaining in the third, but Russell Sage received goals from senior attackman Anthony Abreu with 2:16 left in the third (Bailey Martin assist), Willig with 13:41 left in the fourth (Kettle assist) and Kettle with 13:09 left in the fourth (Bailey Martin assist) to whittle the deficit to one.
The Cardinals finished with a 43-37 edge in shots and went 23-for-28 on clears, while the Gators won the ground ball battle, 51-40, and went 14-for-23 on face-offs. On extra-man opportunities, Plattsburgh State was 3-for-4, while Russell Sage was 0-for-4.
Robby Martin registered four points on two goals and two assists, while Walsh and Rugg each scored three times. Senior defenseman Julian Pigliavento led the defense with eight ground balls and five caused turnovers, while sophomore midfielder Jimbo Farrelly went 6-for-10 on face-offs.
For Russell Sage, McElwee (two goals, one assist) and Bailey Martin (one goal, two assists) led the way offensively, while Bailey Martin scooped up seven ground balls.
Clements steered aside 12 shots in the win for Plattsburgh State, while first-year goalie Andrew Collora made 12 saves in the loss for Russell Sage.
