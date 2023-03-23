PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team outscored visiting Clarkson University, 4-3, in the first and fourth quarters combined, but the Golden Knights used strong play in the second and third frames to come away with a 13-5 non-conference victory over the Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon at the Field House Complex.
The Golden Knights finished with a 42-27 edge in shots and a 37-26 advantage in ground balls while going 13-for-20 on face-offs and 19-for-21 on clears. The Cardinals, who were 16-for-23 on clears, were 1-for-5 on extra-man opportunities, while Clarkson was 0-for-2 with the extra man.
Senior midfielder Owen Lorenzetti and junior attackman John Eiseman each scored twice, while senior defenseman Julian Pigliavento helped lead the Cardinal defense with six ground balls and four caused turnovers.
For Clarkson, junior attackman Connor Matthews scored three goals, while sophomore midfielder Alex Seiler registered three points on two goals and an assist. Senior midfielder Matthew Hansen excelled at the ‘X,’ going 11-for-14 with eight ground balls.
Senior midfielder Michael Swift scored first, putting the Cardinals on the board 2:43 into the contest, while Clarkson took the lead with goals from junior midfielder Andrew Kearney and Matthews (sophomore attackman Sam Mancabelli assist). Eiseman took a shot that crossed the goal line midway through the opening stanza to tie the game at 2-all, but the Golden Knights took a 3-2 lead at the quarter break when senior attackman Thomas Fiebich tallied with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
Eiseman found the back of the cage on a pass from sophomore attackman Mike Walsh to square the tally at 3-all with 9:25 left in the second quarter, but Clarkson went on to score 10 unanswered goals across the second and third quarters to build a 13-3 advantage. The Golden Knights led, 8-3, at the half.
Lorenzetti accounted for the only two goals either team scored in the fourth quarter, as he buried a shot 29 seconds into the final frame before scoring man-up with 39 seconds left.
Junior goalie Dan Clements matched a career high in saves with 14 to backstop the Cardinals, while graduate student goalie Jacob Mattice earned the win for the Golden Knights, making seven stops in 46:22 of action.
Plattsburgh State falls to 2-5 overall with the loss and visits SUNY New Paltz for its State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) opener on Saturday, March 25, at 1 p.m. Clarkson rises to 7-0 overall with the win and begins Liberty League play on Saturday, March 25, at 12 p.m. when it visits Ithaca College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.