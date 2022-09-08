PLATTSBURGH— Plattsburgh State men’s soccer defeated Castleton on Wednesday night under the lights, scoring five goals to pick up their third win of the season. All five goals came from individual players, as the Cardinal’s balanced attack was too strong for the Castleton defense.
The Cards move to 3-0 with the win and extend their win streak, dating back to last season, to eight games. In that span, they have outscored their opponents 18-2. Castleton fell to 0-2 on the year, as they lost to Russell Sage in their opening game last weekend.
Plattsburgh State tallied their first goal of the game off the foot of John Hayes in the 16th minute, as the sophomore picked up his second score of the year with a shot that ricocheted off a defender and into the goal. The team picked another goal in the first half, as Dylan Shalvey and Cole Weiner paired together for a brilliant two-man game, with Shalvey chipping a pass to Weiner, who finished with a header into the back of the net.
Shalvey got into the scoring act in the second half, opening up the period’s scoring with a goal in the 62nd minute, as Jack Healy found the junior for a breakaway score. The team tallied two more scores as Rocky Bujaj scored in the 69th minute and first-year Colter Cheney-Seymour picked up his first college goal in the 86th minute.
Plattsburgh had no trouble controlling possession throughout the night, attempting 25 shots and putting 12 on goal and earning 11 corner kicks. Adversely, the Spartans attempted just three shots, with none being on target and earned just one corner kick. Teddy Healy was the benefactor of the offensive dominance and strong backline play, as the sophomore earned his third win and shutout of the year.
Plattsburgh State will welcome Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to the Field House Complex on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. for a non-conference tune-up.
Castleton University 0, Plattsburgh State 5
CU 0 0 — 0
PSU 2 3 — 5
First Half- 1, PSU, Hayes, 16:17. 2, PSU, Weiner (Shalvey), 27:09.
Second Half- 3, PSU, Shalvey (Coughlan), 62:10. 4, PSU, Bujaj, 69:54. 5, PSU, Cheney-Seymour, 86:43.
Shots- PSU, 25-3.
Saves- Soto-Burgos, CU, 6. Maul, CU, 0. Healy, PU, 0.
Women’s Soccer
RPI 0
Plattsburgh State 2
PLATTSBURGH — Kirsten Villemaire and Nora Fitzgerald each tallied scores against RPI on Wednesday evening, leading the Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory. The team now moves to 4-0, starting the season with four straight wins and four straight shutouts. RPI falls to 0-2-1, still searching for their first win of the season.
Plattsburgh wasted little time coming out aggressive, securing 11 shots in the first half, and controlling the pace and ball throughout. Allison Seidman was the first Cardinal to get a shot at the goal, missing top right in the second minute of play. A shot by Seidman went off the left woodwork in the 8th minute and Sophia Hatziyianis also hit the post with a shot in the 11th minute, as Plattsburgh encountered some hard luck early on.
Finally, Villemaire got a shot to go in the 14th minute for the Cards, striking one past the keeper with her left foot. The score was her second of the season, putting her in the team lead for goals on the season.
Fitzgerald added to the Plattsburgh tally in the 27th minute, taking a ball from the Cardinal’s box, all the way to goal, in true coast-to-coast fashion. The goal was also her second of the season, tying her for the team lead with Villemaire.
The second half saw RPI start to figure out the Plattsburgh defense, securing several opportunities, but sophomore goalie Lauren Haley and the backline defense were up to the task. Haley accumulated six saves in her second career win in goal, as she also picked up her second career shutout.
RPI had seven corner kicks in the second half alone, more than the Cardinals had in the entire game, and also outshot the Cards 9-4 in the second half. Still, the Cardinals were able to halt the Engineer’s progress and keep their opponents off the board for the fourth straight game.
The 4-0 start for Plattsburgh State is the best start for a Cardinal’s women’s soccer team since 2018 when the team finished 13-6 and 6-3 in conference play.
The Cardinals will get the weekend off before welcoming Middlebury on Wednesday, Sept. 14, a strong test before the team plays Cortland at home on Saturday, Sept. 17. Cortland eliminated the Cards in the conference semis last year, as the game could be a potential SUNYAC playoff preview.
RPI 0, Plattsburgh State 2
RPI 0 0 — 0
PSU 2 0 — 2
First Half- 1, PSU, Villemaire, 14:50. 2, PSU, Fitzgerald, 27:05.
Shots- PSU, 15-13.
Saves- Wampner, RPI, 2. Skelding, RPI, 1. Haley, PSU, 6.
