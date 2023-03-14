PLATTSBURGH — The gut-wrenching end to the Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team’s season came with 9:54 gone in overtime Saturday night.
Callum Jones’ goal gave No. 9 Norwich University a 2-1 victory over the No. 5 Cardinals in the NCAA Division III Tournament opening round in front of 2,577 at the Stafford Ice Arena.
The Cadets (20-6-2) advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals at Endicott College, while Plattsburgh, the SUNYAC Tournament champions, finish the season at 20-6-2.
“In a game like this, it comes down to a bounce here or there,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “We had a couple of good chances in overtime, You have to earn your breaks and we weren’t able to capitalize.”
The Cardinals played some of their best hockey of the game in the overtime stanza, but it was Norwich which prevailed on Jones’ goal off assists by Devon Thibodeau and Holden Doggett.
“They scored on a shot up top and that was the game,” Moffat said. “That was the end of our season.”
Both goaltenders, Norwich’s Drennen Atherton and Plattsburgh’s Eli Shiller, were solid. Atherton stopped 29 of 30 shots and Shiller 38 of 40. Despite the combined 70 shots, there weren’t a ton of Grade A scoring chances.
“It was like a chess match,” Moffat said. “There weren’t a lot of great chances and Norwich did a good job defensively. For whatever reason, it wasn’t full steam ahead for us. Credit Norwich for blocking timely shots and it wasn’t going to be a 6-5 game.
“There were a lot of reasons why the game went like it did. There were some nerves involved I’m sure, and we don’t have the experience in the NCAA tourney. But, at the end of the day, we have no excuses.”
It was scoreless until the 16:59 mark of the second period when Jake Lanyi gave the Cardinals the lead with a perfectly-placed shot into the upper corner of the net, with Trey Thomas and Joshua Belgrave assisting.
But with just 40 seconds gone in the third stanza, the Cardinals lost any momentum they had when Phil Elgstam scored on a wrap-around, with the assist going to Patrick O’Neal, to pull the Cadets into a 1-all tie.
It remained that way until midway through the first overtime.
“Our guys played real hard,” Moffat said. “All season long, they competed hard in both practice and games. That’s all a coach can ask for.
“We definitely made strides this season, as well as we did last year. But there will be an even bigger target on our back next season and the guys will again need to put in the time and effort.”
Saturday’s game could have been the final game in a Plattsburgh jersey for Matt Araujo, Mitchell Hale, Jacob Modry, Adam Tretowicz, Brendan Young and Ryan Hogg, all key players in Plattsburgh resurgence the last two seasons.
Most of them will be moving on, while possibly a couple others will return, taking advantage of the COVID extra year. Araujo is a graduate student.
“We received great leadership from our seniors,” Moffat said. “And what I like the most is that they are as good as people as they are players.
“I also want to thank our fans for their support. We had an unbelievable crowd at the game. You could feel the energy in town during the week. Hopefully there will be more good things to come.”
—
Norwich University 2, Plattsburgh State 1, OT
Norwich University 0 0 1 1 — 2
Plattsburgh State 0 1 0 0 — 1
Second period- 1, PSU, Lanyi (Thomas, Belgrave), 16:59.
Third period- 2, Nor, Elgstam (O’Neal), :40.
Overtime- 3, Nor, Jones (Thibideau, Doggett), 9:54.
Shots- Norwich, 40-30.
Saves- Atherton, Nor, 29. Shiller, PSU, 38.
