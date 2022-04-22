Plattsburgh State drops Fredonia, 12-9, for first SUNYAC win

FREDONIA — Opportunity knocks for the Plattsburgh State baseball team.
The Cardinals are on the road to oppose Fredonia and New Paltz in SUNYAC three-game sets over the weekend and early next week — a total of six games in five days.
Plattsburgh State, after dropping three-game sets to conference powers Oswego and Cortland the past couple of weekends, can battle itself back in the SUNYAC Tournament hunt with a strong showing.
The Cardinals (12-12, 1-6) started their trip on the right track Friday by holding on for a 12-9 victory over the Blue Devils (10-17, 1-12).
“It was definitely a good win,” Plattsburgh State head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “The bats were going well for us.”
The Cardinals scored all 12 of their runs in the first five innings, including three in the first, three in the third and six in the fifth.
“Getting a three-spot in the first inning was a big key for us,” Quinn-Loeb said.
Fredonia would tie the game with three runs in the bottom of the second, only to have Plattsburgh State take the lead for good in the third.
The Cardinals got a big game at the plate from Christian Lent, Kyle Cremin and Kaden Kowalowski, who combined for six runs scored, eight hits and nine RBI.
Lent finished with three runs, three hits and two RBI, Cremin two runs, three hits and four RBI, and Kowalowski, a run, two hits and three RBI. Andrew Veit added two hits and a run scored.
“Our one through nine hitters did well,” Quinn-Loeb said.
It, however, got interesting in the bottom of the ninth after the Cardinals took a 12-5 advantage into the inning.
A combination of a two-run homer, two-run single and five walks brought the Blue Devils to within 12-9.
Fredonia had the tying run at the plate when Plattsburgh State reliever Sean Malamud, after surrendering a two-run single when he came in, struck out the next batter to end the Fredonia comeback attempt.
“We walked five batters in the ninth inning and you can't do that,” Quinn-Loeb said.
Peter Gregory started on the mound for the Cardinals and Chris Santic picked up the win and Malamud the save in relief.
“Peter didn't have his best stuff today but battled,” Quinn-Loeb said. “Chris Santic came in and got the win and Ryan Nista was solid in relief as he had his curve working well.
“Overall, it was a pretty good game for us. Our outfield, with Conner Gonzalski and Mike Rasquin leading the way, played well defensively.”
The Cardinals are back in action today with a doubleheader, starting at noon, with the Blue Devils.
“We've now won two in a row and the guys are pretty confident with the belief we can win the next five games,” Quinn-Loeb said.
—
Plattsburgh State 12, Fredonia State 9
PSU 303 060 000 — 12 12 2
FRE 031 010 004 — 9 10 2
Gregory, Santic (4), Nista (6), Avin (8), Osborn (9), Malamud (9) and Kowalowski, Wein (7). Bigham, O'Connor (5), Brown (6), Howard (9) and Chatt. WP- Santic. LP- Bigham. Sv- Malamud. 2B- Roman (PSU), Cremin (PSU), Chatt (FS). 3B- Lent (PSU), Kowalowski (PSU). HR- Hann (FS).
