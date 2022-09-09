PLATTSBURGH — The Cardinals swept the Badgers, 3-0, Friday at home in their first matchup of the Plattsburgh State volleyball Classic. The team collects their first victory of the young season, moving their record to 1-3.
The ladies were on a losing streak and they didn’t want to extend it. Plattsburgh State made a statement to open the match by going up 5-0 in the first set, then winning it 25-16
The second set saw Plattsburgh rally, after being down 18-17, to score 7 straight points en route to winning the set, 25-20. The Cards were able to put the match away in the third set, winning it 25-21.
For Plattsburgh, senior Jenn Braun was the standout above the net, finishing with 10 points and eight kills. First-year student Kyliegh Ganz was phenomenal in the victory as well, as she chipped in 11 assists, nine digs and three kills.
While the Cardinals will get to breathe a sigh of relief, after earning their first win, they won’t get to celebrate for long. Plattsburgh will play a double-header tomorrow, in day 2 of the Plattsburgh State Classic.
The Cardinals will open versus SUNY Poly at 11 a.m., and then square off with Elmira College at 3 p.m., looking to build off their win the day before.
Northern Vermont University-Johnson 0, Plattsburgh State 3
16-25, 20-25, 21-25
NVUJ- Williams, 9 digs. Durden, 3 points, 3 aces, 5 digs. Lewis, 6 digs. Yatzari, 2 points, 2 kills. Betham, 7 points, 6 kills, 8 digs. Medina, 3 points, 1 kill, 1 assist, 2 digs. Ludlow, 8 points, 4 kills, 4 aces, 1 assist, 1 assist, 2 digs. Lores, 2 points, 1 kill, 1 ace, 11 assist, 5 digs.
PSU- Bjelko, 4.5 points, 4 kills, 2 digs. Braun, 10 points, 8 kills. Fitzpatrick,2 points, 2 aces, 6 digs. Rivers, 5 points, 5 aces, 16 assists, 2 digs. Zophy, 13 points, 9 kills, 4 aces, 2 assists, 12 digs. Ganz, 4.5 points, 3 kills, 1 ace, 11 assist, 9 digs. Bolinger, 2 points, 2 aces, 1 assist, 6 digs. Ashong, 5.5 points, 5 kills, 1 assist. Lyon, 4.5 points, 4 kills, 3 digs. Estime, 3 points, 3 kills, 1 dig.
