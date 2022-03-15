Plattsburgh State baseball's Florida trip continues

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Plattsburgh State baseball team got a nice bounce-back win on Tuesday.
The Cardinals, following a disappointing 5-2 loss to the University of Minnesota-Morris on Monday night, got the bats going again in a 14-9 victory over Springfield College at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational.
The Cardinals (5-5) evened their Florida trip record at 3-3 and will close out their southern swing with a 9:30 a.m. game today against Rutgers-Camden. Sean Malamud is expected to get the start for Plattsburgh State.
MINNESOTA-MORRIS 5
PLATTSBURGH STATE 2
It was a frustrating game for the Cardinals who had 15 baserunners (10 hits, three walks, two errors), but could manage just two runs.
“We didn't capitalize on our opportunities,” Plattsburgh State head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “We were down 4-2 in the eighth and had runners on second and third with one out and didn't score. They then got a run in the bottom of the eighth.
“Their relievers kept us off balance. We hit some decent balls, but right at people. We were able to get solid relief pitching from Chris Santic, but it was a tough loss for us.”
Lucas Rodriquez started on the mound for Plattsburgh State and took the loss. Santic pitched the final 4.2 innings and allowed three hits, one run and struck out seven.
Alex Kornblau and Kyle Cremin paced the Cardinals offensively with three hits each, with one of Kornblau's hits being a home run. Christian Lent chipped in with a double and single.
PLATTSBURGH STATE 14
SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE 9
Lent (two doubles) and Christian Ott each rapped out three hits, with Ott driving in three runs, as the Cardinals accounted for 15 hits in all.
Conner Gonzalski added two doubles and three RBI, while Nick Cergol drove in three runs and Cremin and Kornblau, two apiece.
Plattsburgh State, which accounted for seven doubles and a triple in the contest, took the lead for good at 7-2 after scoring six runs in the bottom of the third.
“We were able to get some big hits offensively,” Quinn-Loeb said. “Lent had a key RBI double for us and Cergol a big triple.”
Andrew Veit picked up his first pitching win of the season in going the first six innings. He allowed 11 hits and six runs, four of which were earned. But he did not walk anyone and struck out 10.
“Veit had all three of his pitches going today,” Quinn-Loeb said. “And freshman Christian Diaz came into a tough situation and gave us a good relief performance. That was encouraging to see.
“Springfield has a good baseball program and plays in a strong conference.”
—
Minnesota-Morris 5, Plattsburgh State 2
PSU 100 001 000 — 2 10 2
MM 020 200 01x — 5 7 2
Rodriquez, Santic (4) and Kowalowski. Carper, Loesch (6), Lindgren (7) and Nezerka. WP- Carper. LP- Rodriquez. Sv- Lindgren. 2B- Lent (PSU), Kornblau (PSU), Baumann (MM). 3B- Scheler (MM). HR- Kornblau (PSU), Meuser (MM).
—
Plattsburgh State 14, Springfield College 9
SC 002 110 203 — 9 16 1
PSU 016 020 23x — 14 15 2
Welch, Ruffler (3), Robinson (5), Sarlo (8), Coyne (9) and Maynard. Veit, Diaz (7), Mounkhall (9), Ascanio (9) and Hutton. WP- Veit. LP- Welch. 2B- Barrett (S) 2, DiMauro (S), Bleakley (S), Maynard (S), Lent (PSU) 2, Gonzalski (PSU) 2, Ott, Cremin, Hutton. 3B- Cergol.
