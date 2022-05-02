PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team got a clearer look at its SUNYAC Tournament chances following a split with Oneonta on Saturday at Chip Cummings Field.
The Red Dragons (12-23, 5-13) recorded a 10-2 win the opener before the Cardinals (17-15, 6-9) bounced back for a 9-2 decision in the second contest.
Plattsburgh State and New Paltz are currently tied for fourth place and the final playoff spot with one three-game set remaining in regular season play for both this coming weekend.
The Hawks, however, own the tiebreaker edge over the Cardinals.
Both teams play conference powers this weekend, with the Cardinals hosting Brockport (11-4 in the SUNYAC) and the Hawks hosting Cortland (12-3 in the conference).
The Cardinals need one more victory over Brockport than New Paltz gets over Cortland to quality for the conference tournament.
SATURDAY
ONEONTA 10
PLATTSBURGH STATE 3
The Red Dragons led, 1-0, after three innings before erupting for eight runs in the fourth to break it open.
Michael Sadowski went the distance for the pitching win as he allowed seven hits, walked four and struck out seven. Sean Liquori went four-for-four and drove in two runs for Oneonta.
Conner Gonzalski paced the Cardinals with three hits and a RBI. Four others had a hit each for Plattsburgh, with Alex Kornblau driving in a run.
“We didn’t get a lot of good at-bats in game one,” Plattsburgh State head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “Their pitcher threw well. He had a good change and curve working for him and kept us off balance.
“They strung their hits together in the fourth inning and it was tough to come back from that.”
PLATTSBURGH STATE 9
ONEONTA 2
Sean Malamud went the route to get the win in the nightcap for the Cardinals as he surrendered nine hits, walked two, did not allow any earned runs and finished with six strikeouts.
Kyle Cremin and Steve Messerschmitt powered Plattsburgh State offensively with three hits and two RBI apiece. Kornblau, Gonzalski, Jacob Hutton and Michael Rasquin all chipped in with two hits each.
The Cardinals broke a 1-all tie with five runs in the home half of the fourth to take a 6-1 advantage.
“The second game was a must-win one for us,” Quinn-Loeb said. “They started a young pitcher and we were able to get better at-bats. We were able to capitalize in the fourth inning.
“Sean had a great performance for us with a complete-game win.
“Now, we need Cortland to take care of business against New Paltz. We have to play it one game at a time against Brockport like we have all season and see how it falls.”
SUNDAY
The Cardinals jumped out of conference play and swept a doubleheader at SUNY Canton, 11-5 and 12-6, to improve to 19-15 overall on the season.
PLATTSBURGH STATE 11
CANTON 5
Joey Dirocco led the way offensively with a single, double, home run and two RBI, while Nolan De Melfi added a home run and four RBI. Hutton chipped in with two hits and a RBI, while Christian Ott had a hit, RBI and three runs scored.
Ryan Nista pitched five innings to get the win. He allowed just two hits, no earned runs and struck out eight.
PLATTSBURGH STATE 12
CANTON 6
Kornblau swung the big bat in the second contest with a pair of singles, a double, home run and two RBI. Michael Ascanio contributed two hits and three RBI, and Ott finished with a double and three runs scored.
Eight Plattsburgh State players had at least one hit in the game.
The Cardinals took the lead for good with four runs in the top of the first inning to back winning pitcher Kolby Mordecki, who went five innings.
Plattsburgh State is at St. Lawrence University for a non-conference game set for Wednesday.
Saturday Oneonta 10, Plattsburgh State 2
ONE 100 800 1 — 10 13 1
PSU 000 010 1 — 2 7 3
Sadowski and Frasca. Veit, Santic (4), Lawyer (5), Rodriquez (7) and Hutton. WP- Sadowski. LP- Veit. 2B- McGee (O), Liquori (O), Lent (PSU).
Plattsburgh State 9, Oneonta 2
ONE 001 000 100 — 2 9 3
PSU 100 502 01x — 9 14 3
Roper, Rosenberg (4), Carriero (6) and Frasca. Malamud and Hutton. WP- Malamud. LP- Roper. 2B- McGee (O), Gonzalski (O).
Sunday Plattsburgh State 11, Canton 5
PSU 410 240 0 — 11 10 1
CAN 200 003 0 — 5 3 2
Nista, Edwards (6), Agan (6) and Wein. Lucey, Pinkney (4), Kapfer (6) ands Mather. WP- Nista. LP- Lucey. 2B- Dirocco (PSU), Reilly (PSU), Rodriquez (Can). HR- Dirocco (PSU), De Melfi (PSU).
Plattsburgh State 12, Canton 6
PSU 400 020 330 — 12 12 10
CAN 110 020 020 — 6 8 4
Mordecki, Diaz (6), Kohn (8) and Wein. Miner, Bocchino (5), Reed (8) and Rodriquez, Gilbert (6). WP- Mordecki. LP- Miner. 2B- Kornblau (PSU), Messerschmitt (PSU), Ott (PSU), Bougor (Can), Shoemaker (Can). 3B- Mather (Can). HR- Kornblau (PSU), Nieto (Can).
