MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — It's not going sunny for the Plattsburgh State baseball team thus far on its annual trip down south.
The Cardinals (1-4) dropped their third game in a row on the trip with Tuesday's 6-2 setback to Salem State (1-3).
The Cardinals, who had combined for 15 runs in their first two games, managed just two runs on six hits and stranded 10 runners. The top five hitters in the batting order combined to go 2-for-18.
Eric Agan started on the mound for Plattsburgh and surrendered six runs in going five innings plus. Three of the six runs, however, were unearned as the Cardinals made four errors.
The Vikings scored three runs in the top of the second ining to take a 3-0 lead and the Cardinals answered with two in the bottom of the inning.
Nick Cergol and Joey Di Rocco had base hits to get it going for Plattsburgh. Cergol would later score when Ben Catrambone hit into a fielder's choice and Di Rocco came across to score on Jack Defayette's sacrifice fly.
But that would be all the scoring in the game for the Cardinals.
Salem State added three runs in the top of the sixth inning to close out the scoring.
Di Rocco was the only Plattsburgh player with two hits. Four others added a base hit each. None of the hits went for extra bases.
The Cardinals will hope for better results today in a doubleheader against Albertus Magnus (2-3), with the first game starting at 3 p.m.
—
Salem State 6, Plattsburgh State 2
Salem State 030 003 000 — 6 9 1
Plattsburgh State 020 000 000 — 2 6 4
Feeder, Banche (3), Gentle (7), Boucher (9) and Field. Agan, Avin (6), Veit (9) and Defayette. WP- Banche. LP- Agan. 2B- J. Dolan (SS), Wilson (SS), Ortega (SS).
