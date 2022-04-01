Plattsburgh State baseball takes down SUNY Canton in home opener

PLATTSBURGH - In their home opener for the 2022 season, the Plattsburgh State Cardinals Baseball team defeated the SUNY Canton Kangaroos 10-6. Sean Malamud earned the win for the Cardinals, working around several defensive miscues to fire 6.2 innings of solid baseball. Kaden Kowalowski and Andrew Veit combined for five RBIs as Kowalowski had two hits and two RBIs and Veit had a hit and three runs driven home.
The 'Roos jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first when a Cardinal throwing error allowed two runs to score. Plattsburgh was able to respond with a run in the bottom of the first, as Conner Gonzalski drove in Mike Rasquin with a sacrifice fly to left.
The second inning brought more runs in as Canton tacked on another run with an RBI single to left and the Cardinals responded in the bottom half of the frame. Veit brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to left, with Kowalowski following with a single to score another run right after.
Canton was able to add more runs in the third and fifth to hold a 5-3 lead halfway through the game, but the Plattsburgh State offense awoke in the bottom of the fifth, erupting for five runs.
Christian Ott got the scoring started with a ground ball through the left side that scored a run and Alex Kornblau tied the game in the next at bat with a single to left as well. Christian Lent added to the scoring spree with a single to right that also scored a run and Veit followed by scoring two with a single to right after the Roos inserted a new arm, bring the score to 8-5. The offense would continue to add runs with a separate run in the sixth and seventh.
At this point, Malamud had settled in as well, working around some miscues to keep the damage from the Canton offense to a minimum. The senior arm ended up going 6.2 innings while striking out four batters and allowing just two earned runs. Chris Santic also pitched well for the Cards, allowing zero runs in 1.2 innings of work.
Lent finished the day with two hits, two runs and an RBI as the bottom three of the Plattsburgh lineup went a combined 5-8 with two runs and six RBIs.
The team will play SUNY Canton again tomorrow for a nine-inning game followed by a seven-inning affair, with game one set to begin at 12 p.m. at Chip Cummings Field.
