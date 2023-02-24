PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team took a step in the right direction last season.
And the Cardinals (21-19 overall, 7-11 SUNYAC) are looking to take another step forward in 2023.
“Some people don’t realize how hard it is to win 20 games in a season,” Plattsburgh State head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “We were able to do that and also qualified for the SUNYAC Tournament.
“What that does is help the morale and confidence on the team, and also when it comes to recruiting. I’m pretty optimistic going into the season. Our goal is to get back to the conference tournament and hopefully do some damage.”
There is some change on the team this season. The roster is smaller, with 25 players on last year’s roster returning, along with nine newcomers, and 18 players who are no longer with the program.
“Having 34 players on the roster is definitely easier to work with,” Quinn-Loeb said.
The Cardinals are scheduled to open their season on Sunday with a non-conference doubleheader at Maritime College. The twinbill was originally set for Saturday, but was moved back a day because of the weather.
“Maritime is a pretty good team and they had a good year a season ago.” Quinn-Loeb said. “That will be a benchmark to see where we stand.
“We play at Bard College the following weekend and that will be another good test for us. Then we head to Myrtle Beach for eight or nine games and play some good teams like Scranton, Worcester State and Salem State down there.”
Despite losing 18 players, Quinn-Loeb said the Cardinals return a number of starters and it’s fairly even when it comes to the offense, defense and pitching on the team.
“We have a lot of our line-up returning,” he said.
Senior Andrew Veit is back and will be the starting shortstop, as well as the team’s No. 2 starting pitcher. Sophomores Joey Di Rocco and Justice Suafoa are working out in the middle infield as well.
The second baseman will be junior Alex Kornblau, who batted .372 with four home runs last season, If Veit is on the mound, Kornblau could slide over and play shortstop.
Senior Christian Ott (.300 batting average) is slated to be at first base, with freshmen Will Baumann and former Plattsburgh High School standout Brayden Trombley in the mix.
Sophomore Kyle Cremin (.372 average, second team all-SUNYAC) and junior Nick Cergol are two veteran players who will play the majority of the time at third base.
“We have some good hitters in the infield and Kornblau is also a good defensive player,” Quinn-Loeb said.
The starting catching duties will be handled by sophomore Adam Wein (.367 batting average).
“Wein has looked really good early on,” Quinn-Loeb said.
Senior Mike Rasquin returns in center, junior transfer Jack Defayette has the leg up in left and senior Conner Gonzalski (.331 batting average, four home runs) is back to play in right.
“Gonzalski was a middle of the line-up bat for us last season,” Quinn-Loeb said.
“Rasquin is a good defensive player who we are looking for to improve this year offensively,” Quinn-Loeb said.
Freshman Matt Blair is a newcomer who is among the players vying for time in the outfield.
The pitching staff will be anchored by graduate student Sean Malamud (6-4, 5.43 ERA) and Veit (2-4, 5.35 ERA). Junior Chris Santic (3-0, 4.86 ERA) will also be a key hurler whether it be starting or relieving.
Sophomore Kolby Mordecki, senior Ryan Nista, junior Eric Agan, sophomore Logan Avin, sophomore Christian Diaz, sophomore Miguel Ramos Jr. and freshman Colin Hackett are among the pitchers looking to fill roles.
“We’re in pretty good shape when it comes to pitching,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We have to find a third starting pitcher for conference games and starting pitchers for our non-conference mid-week games.
“When we go to Myrtle Beach, we will get a better understanding on what the players can do and what roles they will have. I feel we’re a little bit ahead of where we were last year at this time.”
Gonzalski, Kornblau and Malamud are mentioned on the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper 2023 Player to Watch list.
Quinn-Loeb expects the usual battle when it comes to the SUNYAC regular season.
“Cortland and Oswego lost a lot of starters, but they are always strong,” he said. “Brockport has a lot of their players back, and teams like New Paltz and Oneonta will be out to get us this season.
“We’re going to see everybody’s best pitchers over a weekend in conference play.”
