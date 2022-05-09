PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team got the job done in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday at Chip Cummings Field.
The Cardinals, following a tough 1-0 loss in the seven-inning first contest, held off Brockport for a 14-9 win in the second contest on Senior Day to secure the fourth and final spot in the SUNYAC Tournament.
It marked the first time in 10 years the Cardinals have qualified for the conference tourney.
The Cardinals (21-17, 7-11) entered the weekend tied for New Paltz for fourth place in the standings with identical 6-9 conference records.
The Hawks had the tiebreaker edge over Plattsburgh State and the Cardinals needed to win one more game than New Paltz in the final three-game set to get the nod.
The Cardinals dropped their first two games to Brockport, while New Paltz nearly sealed the deal before falling, 8-7, in 10 innings to Cortland on Friday.
But the Red Dragons then rolled to 18-3 and 12-3 wins over the Hawks on Sunday, giving the Cardinals their opportunity.
PLATTSBURGH STATE 14
BROCKPORT 9
The Cardinals got the early jump by scoring a combined 14 runs in innings two through five for a 14-3 lead.
“We swung the bats well one through nine in the order and capitalized on our chances,” Plattsburgh State head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said.
Nolan De Melfi and Michael Rasquin paced the Cardinals with three hits each. Alex Kornblau, Nick Cergol and Jacob Hutton added two apiece.
Hutton drove in four runs, while Kornblau and Rasquin each knocked in three. De Melfi, Cergol and Steve Messerschmitt each scored three runs,
Plattsburgh State starting and winning pitcher Sean Malamud allowed three runs over the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth when the Eagles pushed across five runs, with four of them being unearned.
Reliever Chris Santic came in and went the rest of the way to earn the save. Brockport added a run in the eighth to get to within 14-9, but that would be the end of the scoring.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little concerned when they started coming back,” Quinn-Loeb said with a smile. “But Chris has been a staple for us in the bullpen all season and I had no doubts going to him.”
BROCKPORT 1
PLATTSBURGH STATE 0
Golden Eagles’ standout Tom Kretzler went the full seven innings for the shutout as he allowed three hits, hit two batters, did not walk anyone, struck out nine and threw just 87 pitches.
Andrew Veit took the tough loss for the Cardinals as he also went the route, surrendering six hits, walking three and striking out four.
James Mansell’s run-scoring single in the second inning was all the scoring in the game.
Christian Ott, who left the second game with an injury, accounted for all three Plattsburgh State hits in the contest. He doubled to open the bottom of the seventh, took third on a sacrifice bunt but was then stranded.
“Veit threw the ball well,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We did have some quality at-bats in the first game. We hit the ball hard at times, but right at people. We stranded some runners in the late innings.
“We knew going in they had two tough pitchers and we faced them in the first two games. But we were right with them in the opener today and didn’t get too down going into the second game.”
The Cardinals were held scoreless over the first 17 innings of the three-game set before scoring four runs in the second inning of the second game Sunday.
TOURNEY ON THURSDAY
The SUNYAC Tournament is a double-elimination affair and begins Thursday in Oswego with the Cardinals playing the top-seeded Lakers at noon.
Oswego (26-8, 14-2), Cortland (30-10, 15-3) and Brockport (31-7, 13-5) have been far and away the two three teams in the conference during the regular season and have a combined 10 SUNYAC losses, which is one less than Plattsburgh State has.
The Cardinals will be decisive underdogs and have everything to gain and nothing to lose.
—
Brockport 1, Plattsburgh State 0
BRK 010 000 0 — 1 6 0
PSU 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Kretzler and J. Mansell. Veit and Hutton. WP- Kretzler. LP- Veit. 2B- Ott (PSU).
—
Plattsburgh State 14, Brockport 9
BRK 012 005 010 — 9 17 1
PSU 042 620 x — 14 14 1
McGowan, Pytlak (3), Delvecchi (3), Douglas (3), Lawlor (5), Colucci (7) and Belsita. Malamud, Santic (6) and Hutton, WP- Malamud. LP- McGowan. Sv- Santic. 2B- R. Mansell (B), Pastore (B), Tietjen (B), De Melfi (PSU), Rasquin (PSU). 3B- Kretzler (B).
