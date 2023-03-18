MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Plattsburgh State baseball team, playing four games in less than 24 hours, recorded its second doubleheader split in a row on Thursday.
The Cardinals (3-6) dropped a 2-0 decision to Salem State in the opener and then held on for a 4-3 victory over the Vikings (2-4) in the nightcap.
Plattsburgh played Worcester State on Friday and closed out its trip to the south with a Saturday game versus New England College.
SALEM STATE 2
PLATTSBURGH STATE 0
Kolby Mordecki gave the Cardinals a quality start despite taking the loss. He pitched 5.2 innings, allowing five hits, two runs, no walks and striking out four.
Salem State scored a run in the first and added an insurance tally in the sixth.
Plattsburgh, back on the field for the 10 a.m. opener after Wednesday’s second game against Albertus Magnus, which ended late in the evening, couldn’t get its offense untracked.
The Cardinals managed just three hits, singles by Kyle Cremin, Conner Gonzalski and Nick Cergol.
PLATTSBURGH STATE 4
SALEM STATE 3
The Cardinals broke loose for 14 hits in the second game, but barely got enough clutch hits to win as they stranded 14 runners.
Chris Santic started on the mound for Plattsburgh and got the victory as he went 4.1 innings. He allowed nine hits and three runs, but helped himself by not issuing any walks and striking out five.
Sean Malamud tossed the final 2.2 innings to get the save as he allowed two hits, no runs, no walks and struck out one.
Alex Kornblau led the Cardinals offensively with three hits, while Cremin, Cergol and Matt Blair added two apiece.
Mike Rasquin, Kornblau, Gonzalski (1-1, 2 walks) and Blair scored runs, while Kornblau, Cremin, Cergol and Andrew Veit drove in the Plattsburgh runs.
The Cardinals broke a 3-all tie with a run in the top of the fifth and held on the rest of the way.
Plattsburgh had a couple of passed balls on the day, but otherwise played flawless ball in the field.
—
Salem State 2, Plattsburgh State 0
SAL 100 001 0 — 2 6 0
PSU 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Usenia, Beatrice (5), Boucher (7) and Erskine. Mordecki, Avin (6) and Goldberg. WP- Usenia. LP- Mordecki, Sv- Boucher. 2B- Field (SS).
—
Plattsburgh State 4, Salem State 3
PSU 101 110 0 — 4 14 0
SAL 200 100 0 — 3 11 0
Santic, Malamud (5) and Goldberg. Banforth, Banche (2), Consigli (3), Fonseca (5), Tucholski (6), Gentle (7) and Field. WP- Santic. LP- Fonseca. Sv- Malamud. 2B- Duggan.
