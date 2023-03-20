PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team is still a work in progress following its annual trip south.
The Cardinals erupted late offensively in an 8-2 victory over Worcester State on Friday before ending their stay in Myrtle Beach with a 12-6 loss to New England College on Saturday.
The Cardinals, 4-7 overall, finished their nine-game trip with a 3-6 record. There were highlights along the way, with Plattsburgh showing what it's capable of doing at times.
But there is plenty of room for improvement, with Plattsburgh scheduled to open its SUNYAC season this weekend at Oneonta State.
On the agenda is a 3 p.m. game on Friday and a doubleheader, starting at noon on Saturday, against the Red Dragons.
PLATTSBURGH STATE 8
WORCESTER STATE 2
Andrew Veit gave the Cardinals a strong start on the mound, going 7.2 innings to get the win.
Veit shut out the Lancers over the first seven innings. He scattered 11 hits, allowed two earned runs, walked just one and struck out eight.
Logan Avin went the final 1.1 innings to record the save.
The game was scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when the Cardinals scored three runs. Worcester answered with two in the bottom of the eighth, only to have Plattsburgh break it open with five in in the ninth.
Mike Rasquin and Conner Gonzalski paced the Cardinals offensively with two hits each.
Kyle Cremin, Nick Cergol, Christian Ott, Adam Wein and Joshua Suafoa added one hit each, with Alex Kornblau, Cremin, Gonzalski, Cergol and Wein driving in runs.
The Lancers (4-5) hurt their own cause by stranding 10 runners, making five errors in the field and allowing just two earned runs.
NEW ENGLAND COLEGE 12
PLATTSBURGH STATE 6
The Pilgrims (3-6) had their best offensive showing on the season thus far with 15 hits, including six for extra bases, and 12 runs.
Workhorse Sean Malamud went the first 5.1 innings for Plattsburgh, allowing four runs and striking out seven.
The Pilgrims, however, jumped on the Cardinals' bullpen for six runs in the bottom of the seventh to take command. Plattsburgh held a 6-5 lead at the time.
Rasquin, Cremin, Will Baumann and Suafoa paced Plattsburgh with two hits apiece. Kornblau drove in three runs and Suafoa added a RBI. Matt Blair scored two runs and added a hit.
The Cardinals had 10 hits in all.
