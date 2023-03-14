PLATTSBURGH — The top of the Plattsburgh State baseball team’s batting order did some damage over the weekend.
But the Cardinals came up short on the pitching and defensive ends while losing two games to open the southern trip.
A Plattsburgh rally fell short on Saturday in a 9-8 loss to the University of Southern Virginia in Buena Vista, Va., and the Cardinals fell behind early and dropped a 15-7 decision to the University of Scranton in their first game in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Plattsburgh’s game against Worcester State on Monday was canceled due to the weather.
SO. VIRGINIA 9
PLATTSBURGH 8
The Cardinals, playing just their third game of the season, trailed, 9-4, after four innings, but battled back to make it interesting at the end.
Chris Santic, the most effective Plattsburgh pitcher on the weekend, went five scoreless innings in relief to give his team a chance. Santic allowed two hits, did not walk anyone and struck out five.
Offensively, Alex Kornblau went three-for-four, including two home runs and four RBI. He drove in Plattsburgh’s first four runs.
Kyle Cremin added a two-run home run and Ben Catrambone chipped in with two hits for the Cardinals.
Southern Virginia, with the win, improved to 6-5 on the season.
SCRANTON 15
PLATTSBURGH 7
Scranton (5-4) held an 8-6 lead through five innings before breaking the game open with a five-run fifth.
Plattsburgh pitchers had another tough day, allowing 13 hits in all. But only six of the runs were earned as the Cardinals’ defense was charged with nine errors.
Leading Plattsburgh offensively were Jack Defayette with two hits, including a triple, run scored and RBI; Cremin two hits, two runs scored and a RBI; Ott two hits, including a double, run scored and two RBI; and Kornblau with a base hit and run scored.
Plattsburgh (1-3) is scheduled to play Salem State tonight at 6:30 in its next contest at the Ripken Experience, and has a doubleheader against Albertus Magnus on Wednesday, with the first game starting at 3 p.m.
—
Saturday
Southern Virginia 9, Plattsburgh State 8
Plattsburgh State 003 021 100 — 8 8 1
Southern Virginia 205 200 000 — 9 8 4
Mordecki, Osborn (3), Santic (4) and Defayette. Jones, McCallum (3), Robinson (4), Bybee (6), Hall (7), Farris (8) and Johnson. WP- Robinson. LP- Mordecki. Sv- Farris. 2B- Veit (PSU), Lloyd (SV) 2, Agnew. (SV). 3B- Smith (SV). HR- Kornblau (PSU) 2, Cremin (PSU).
—
Sunday
Scranton 15, Plattsburgh State 7
Scranton 105 205 002 — 15 13 3
Plattsburgh State 000 420 100 — 7 7 9
Johnson, Fox (5), Bullaro (7) and Jenkins, Douthit (7). Malamud, Diaz (4), Ramos (6), Blair (7), Goldberg (8) and Defayette. WP- Fox. LP- Malamud. 2B- Ziantek (S), Beyer (S), Coyne (S), Ott (PSU). 3B- Defayette (PSU).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.