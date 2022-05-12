OSWEGO — The Plattsburgh State baseball team would have needed to play a near flawless game to stay with top-seeded and host Oswego on Thursday.
That didn’t come close to happening.
The Cardinals (21-18) dropped a 15-2 contest to the 11th-ranked Lakers (29-9) in the opening round of the double-elimination SUNYAC Tournament.
The setback sends Plattsburgh State into today’s 10 a.m. loser’s bracket game against 22nd-ranked Brockport, which suffered a tough 6-5 loss to 12th-ranked Cortland in the later game on Thursday.
Plattsburgh State pitching combined to surrender 17 hits and issue eight bases-on-balls, while the defense was charged with four errors.
Offensively, the Cardinals rapped out 13 hits but somehow managed to score only two runs as clutch hits were at a premium.
In the eighth inning, Plattsburgh State loaded the bases with nobody out before the next three batters all struck out.
Winning pitcher Thomas Pecchia limited the Cardinals to single runs in the first and fifth while going the first seven innings. Pecchia and two relievers combined to strike out seven.
Losing pitcher Peter Gregory pitched two-plus innings for Plattsburgh State. The Lakers held a 2-1 lead after two innings before erupting for five runs in the third for a 7-1 advantage.
The Cardinals trailed, 7-2, in the bottom of the sixth when Oswego tallied five runs of the Plattsburgh State bullpen, with Lukas Olsson and Ryan Weiss hitting home runs in the inning.
Conner Gonzalski and Steve Messerschmitt paced the Cardinals’ offense with three hits each, with Gonzalski getting a double and Messerschmitt driving in a run.
Christian Lent and Nick Cergol chipped in with two hits apiece, with Lent driving in a run.
Oswego 15, Plattsburgh State 2
Plattsburgh State 100 010 000 — 2 13 4
Oswego 205 005 21X — 15 17 1
Gregory, Osborn (3), Lawyer (6), Nista (7), Diaz (8) and Kowalowski. Pecchia, VanDreason (8), Kurcinski (9) and Olsson, Williams (8). WP- Pecchia. LP- Gregory. 2B- Gonzalski (PSU), Olsson (Osw), Lauria (Osw), Weiss (Osw). HR- Olsson (Osw), Weiss (Osw).
