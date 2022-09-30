PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation, in conjunction with the Office of Alumni Relations, has announced the Plattsburgh State Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Comprising the Hall of Fame’s 37th induction class are Lindsey (Keyser) Douglas ‘12 (soccer), Mike Figliola ‘07 (soccer), Stephanie Moberg ‘10 (ice hockey) and Ellen Turkel ‘76 (cross country).
The annual induction ceremony and dinner will be hosted at the Warren Ballrooms within the Angell College Center on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus. The Cardinal Athletic Hall of Fame Induction and Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Seats for this year’s event are $25 per person, ($12 for children under the age of 12), and those interested in attending the ceremonies should register by Oct. 7 at alumni.plattsburgh.edu/induction.
Lindsey (Keyser) Douglas served as a staple in the midfield during her four years, starting in all 74 games in which she played. Douglas earned the program’s first-ever All-America honor in 2010, earning National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Third-Team All-America distinction. The Keeseville, N.Y., native was also a two-time First-Team All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) selection and an NSCAA First-Team All-Region honoree in 2010 in addition to being named to the SUNYAC All-Decade Team for the years 2010-19. Douglas finished her career with 46 points on 17 goals and 12 assists and helped lead the Cardinals to two NCAA Division III Tournament appearances and a 45-19-10 record.
During the 72-year history of the Plattsburgh State men’s soccer program, no one has scored more goals than Mike Figliola, as he holds the program’s career (65) and single-season (25 in 2003) goal records in addition to holding both the career (145) and single-season (56 in 2003) program marks in points. Figliola earned First-Team All-America honors during his sophomore season in 2003 and received NSCAA First-Team All-Region accolades in 2003 and 2005. The Mississauga, Ontario, native also earned three All-SUNYAC honors during his career and was named the Plattsburgh State Male Athlete of the Year in 2003-04. During his time with the program, Figliola helped the Cardinals achieve a record of 68-17-3, which included a 22-2-0 2005 season in which Plattsburgh State won the SUNYAC title and advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament semifinals.
Stephanie Moberg starred as a forward during her four years at Plattsburgh State, helping the women’s ice hockey program win its first two NCAA Division III national championships in program history. Moberg was a two-time First-Team All-America selection, and during her senior season in 2009-10, she was named the ECAC West Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Laura Hurd Award. The Saratoga Springs, N.Y., native earned Plattsburgh State Female Athlete of the Year accolades in 2009-10, and in the program’s career record book, she is tied for fifth in game-winning goals (17) in addition to ranking fifth in shorthanded goals (6) and 11th in points (133). Moberg helped Plattsburgh State fashion a record of 97-11-7 during her time in a Cardinal uniform, and she also helped the Cardinals win the 2006-07 ECAC West championship.
Ellen Turkel was a pioneer distance runner during a time in which many colleges were beginning to adjust to the landmark passage of Title IX. While there was no women’s cross country program at Plattsburgh State when Turkel was a student, she was a member of the men’s cross country team and was the first woman to compete in cross country at the College. Turkel’s greatest successes came in distance running as a college student outside of competing for Plattsburgh State, as she ranked as high as No. 16 in the world in the marathon with a time of 2:58:37. She finished 12th in a field of 52 women runners at the 1975 Boston Marathon after a year and a half of preparation for the race.
