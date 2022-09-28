CLINTONVILLE — After a highly contested first set, it looked as if the match would go to a decisive fifth set. The Hornets carried momentum from the first into a 3-0 victory over the Patriots.
The first set needed extra points to determine the winner as it finished 29-27. The second set was a different story as Plattsburgh used runs to win 25-12. The third and final set saw AuSable attempt a comeback but fall short, losing 25-22.
Hornet Sadie Walker had a strong night offensively with 11 points, eight digs and 13 assists. Teammate Isabelle DeTulleo had five points and nine digs over the three sets.
For the Patriots Raven Sessions had a solid match with three aces, four kills and 10 digs. Kendal Lawrence added eight points and three aces.
Both schools face a quick turnaround as they return to action Thursday. AuSable Valley travels to Saranac for a 6 p.m. clash. Plattsburgh hosts Lake Placid in a 7 p.m. tilt.
—
Plattsburgh 3, AuSable Valley 0
29-27, 25-12, 25-22
PHS- Walker, 11 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 13 assists, 8 digs. Fitzwater, 1 kill, 4 digs. Duquette, 6 points, 1 ace, 7 digs. Saliba, 5 kills, 1 dig. DeTulleo 5 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 9 digs. Batinelli, 5 points, 3 aces, 8 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs, 1 block. Young, 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 block. Valenti, 7 points. Deloria, 5 points, 2 aces, 1 assist. Bull, 6 points, 1 ace, 3 assist. Barnett 1 assist.
AVCS- Butler, 4 kills, 6 digs. Sessions, 3 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 10 digs. Lawrence, 8 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig. Beane, 1 point, 2 digs. Young, 2 points, 1 ace. Lincoln, 5 points, 1 kill. LaFountain, 5 points 1 ace. Vilegi, 3 points. Douglas, 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 block. Durgan, 1 block.
Peru 3
Saranac Lake 0
SARANAC LAKE — Peru had a dominant night at the net en route to a 3-0 set sweep of Saranac Lake.
The Nighthawks won by scores of 25-13, 25-17, 25-5.
“Peru has one of the best teams they have produced in years,” Red Storm head coach Mike Navarra said. “The discipline and teamwork will separate them from all teams in Section VII.”
Rachel Madore led the way offensively for Peru with 14 points, five aces, and 28 assists. Katie Finn added three aces, 12 kills, and six digs. Alyssa Bathrolomew was a force on defense with 23 digs, not allowing Saranac Lake a chance at points.
Red Storm’s Anica Null had a solid match with five points and 13 digs. Lexie Donaldson added two points, one ace and five digs.
Saranac Lake looks to get back to winning ways on a quick turnaround as they travel to face NCCS, Thursday. Peru gets an extra rest as they next host Beekmantown, Oct 7, as they look to stay undefeated.
—
Peru 3, Saranac Lake 0
25-13, 25-17, 25-5
PCS- Robinson, 7 kills, 1 block. Madore, 14 points, 5 aces, 1 kill, 28 assists, 4 digs. Finn, 5 points, 3 aces, 12 kills, 6 digs. E. Cunningham, 9 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 assist. G. Cunningham, 3 digs. Lozier, 9 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 8 digs. Lehman, 6 points, 3 aces, 1 kill. Bartholomew, 9 pints, 5 aces, 23 digs.
SLCS- Null, 5 points 13 digs. Gay, 1 point 1 dig 1 assist 2 kills. Michael, 1 point 3 assists. White, 2 digs 1 kill. Ratelle, 5 digs. Barry, 1 kill. Donaldson, 2 points 1 ace 5 digs. Ladue, 1 point 6 digs 1 assist. Foster, 1 dig.
Beekmantown 3
Lake Placid 2
LAKE PLACID — It became a war of attrition on who would win the match between the Eagles and Blue Bombers. It took five sets for Beekmantown to escape with the victory.
“Both teams played with a lot of heart,” Lake Placid head coach Sandy Huber said. “In the fifth set, it came down to conditioning and nerves.”
Sets were scored: 23-25, 25-15, 25-20, 26-28, 15-4.
Julia Crawford had a strong night for the Blue Bombers with 19 kills and 22 digs, continuing her strong week Huber said. Sydney Lawrence had an impressive night as well with 12 points, three aces and 14 digs. Nadia Philip, who returned from an injury, contributed nine points, four aces, 11 kills and 15 digs.
Beekmantown’s Heaven Franklin saved a lot of points for her squad with 28 digs. Huber stated Franklin saved shots she was certain would hit the floor.
Eagles Janna Ruest, Kayla Castine and Ella Repas had solid nights as well. Ruest played a solid all around game with 10 digs and 19 assists. Castine added 14 digs on her own, with Repas totalling 15 kills.
—
Beekmantown 3, Lake Placid 2
23-25, 25-15, 25-20, 26-28, 15-4.
BCS- Lamora, 6 digs. Ruest, 10 digs, 19 assists, 1 ace. Franklin, 28 digs, 2 assists, 3 aces. Bronson, 8 digs, 1 kill, 9 assists, 1 ace. Castine, 14 digs, 2 aces. Repas, 2 digs, 15 kills, 2 blocks. Proper, 2 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces. Daniels, 5 digs, 9 kills, 2 blocks. Dutil, 2 digs, 4 kills, 3 aces, 1 blocks. Parker, 2 kills. Denton: 3 digs, 6 kills.
LP- Smith, 3 kills, 2 digs. Phillip, 9 points, 4 aces, 11 kills, 15 digs. Galvin, 8 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 9 digs, 26 assists. Lawrence, 12 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 14 digs. Gavin, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 dig. Crawford, 4 points, 19 kills, 2 blocks, 22 digs, 2 assists. Garrison, 6 points, 1 ace, 5 digs.
Northeastern Clinton 0
Northern Adirondack 3
ELLENBURG — Looking to rebound after a tough loss, the Bobcats topped the Cougars, 3-0.
Set scores were: 25-6, 25-17, 25-13.
“After a tough match and loss last week to Peru, the team came back fighting tonight,” NACS head coach Elizabeth Brown said. “I am extremely proud of every member of the team for making contributions in the game to earn the win tonight. NCCS was not willing to give up throughout the match. They made a lot of saves to keep the volleys going. “
The Bobcats started hot thanks to Mackenzie Lawrence, who started the game on a serving run. She would finish the night with 14 points, six aces, five kills and 12 digs.
Brown stated the serving performances of Lawrence, Kate LaPoint and Brook Trombley kept the match going in their favor throughout the match.
LaPoint finished the match with 15 points, six aces and five assists. Trombley totaled nine points and seven digs.
Rachel Letorneau led the way for the Cougars with nine digs and one ace.
—
Northern Adirondack 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-6, 25-17, 25-13
NCCS- Trudo, 3 digs. Bogdasarov, 1 block. LaValley, 5 digs. Letourneau, 9 digs, 1 ace.
NACS- Borrette, 1 kill, 5 assists, 1 dig. Griffin- 3 kills, 6 assists, 9 digs. LaPoint, 15 points, 6 aces, 3 kills, 5 assists, 2 digs. Lawrence, 14 points, 6 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 12 digs. Defayette, 4 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs. Dobson, 1 kill, 8 digs. Brunell, 1 dig. Trombley, 9 points, 1 kill, 7 digs. Husband, 1 kill, 6 digs. Burnard, 1 dig Jock, 1 kill.
Monday
Saranac 1
Lake Placid 3
Saranac — The scoreboard showed 3-1, but Lake Placid’s victory over Saranac felt closer than that.
The Blue Bombers won the first set 25-19 and looked on their way to control the match. The Chiefs countered in the second, winning 27-25. Lake Placid would go on to win the next two sets but it wasn’t easy. The scores for those sets were 25-22 and 27-25
Norah Galvin had a strong night offensively for the Blue bombers with seven points and 17 assists. Julia Crawford had a solid performance as well with 12 points, 10 kills and 30 digs.
For Saranac, Hailey Schiraldi performed well with eight aces, seven kills and 24 assists to lead the offense. Margie Raftree added 11 aces and 19 digs.
“Hailey Schiraldi, Margie Raftree and Calleigh Breyette played well for us tonight,” Chiefs head coach Mary LaDuke said. “Lake Placid had great serving tonight and they kept a lot of stuff off the floor.”
—
Lake Placid 3, Saranac 1
25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 27-25
LP- Smith, 12 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 7 digs, 1 assist. Evans, 1 dig. Galvin, 7 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 4 digs, 17 assists. Lawrence, 8 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 9 digs. Gavin, 8 points, 4 aces, 5 kills, 8 digs. Crawford, 12 points, 5 aces, 10 kills, 30 digs. Garrison, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 digs.
SCS- Schiraldi, 4 points, 8 aces, 7 kills, 24 assists, 12 digs. Liberty, 2 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists, 8 digs. Raftree, 5 points, 11 aces, 6 kills, 4 assists, 19 digs. Breyette. 7 points, 9 aces, 6 kills, 3 assists, 13 digs. Baughn, 2 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 assist, 13 digs. Blair, 5 points, 5 aces, 7 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs.
