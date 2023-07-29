Plattsburgh — “What time is it Mr. Fox?!?”
It was a phrase yelled often on the last day of the Plattsburgh Soccer Camp, held from July 26-30 at the Oval.
“My favorite game is the fox game,” Sam Castine, 5 years old, said. “The fox and the rabbits. We play Ice Age, where the balls are (acorns) and we are squirrels.”
The fox game is a mixture of “Red and Green Light” and “Tag.” The foxes tell the time, allowing the rabbits to make steps. At one point the foxes will scream, “NOW!” and chase after the rabbits. Laughter is constant and it’s fun for all.
FAVORITE GAMES
But it wasn’t the only game they played. 6-year-old Emma Shaughnessy had a different game that was her favorite.
“I like Line soccer,” she said. “We listen to the coach. They call out numbers and then toss a ball out. It is our job to score.”
It’s games like these, centered around the game of soccer, that allow kids to enjoy the game and grow as people.
“It’s part of life,” co-director Karin Sherman said. “We don’t just emphasize soccer, we emphasize being and playing together and getting along and doing different things and soccer is like a stepping stone.”
“Sports in general is a stepping stone to be a good person in life. So the kids actually truly enjoy it and the turnout has been fabulous. I’m thankful that the city lets us use this field because it’s a great location. and we hope to keep on continuing it and giving it. It’s not just for the city residents either.”
Sherman said people come from all over the North Country to participate. People from Ticonderoga to Chateuagay make the trip to allow their kids to play.
It’s what has helped the camp grow over the years and caused Sherman to hire more staff to help. This year she had a total of 33 coaches spread across the age groups which range from 3 to 18.
“It’s been great. It’s been another great week,” co-director Chris Taylor said. “This camp has been going on for a long time. Chris Waterbury (former Plattsburgh State men’s soccer coach) ran it for many years and then I took it over.
“You know the turnout the last three years overall we’ve sold out weeks in advance. So I think that’s the biggest testament to the camp we have.”
LONGTIME CAMP
Taylor said one of the best compliments he can give Waterbury is the camp still uses a lot of things he did because Waterbury ran it so well for so long.
“I think the main thing is the game of soccer is getting bigger and bigger every year,” Taylor said. “I think it started out as a camp to just introduce people to soccer and now I think we’re trying to feed the hunger for soccer in the area.
“And so I think that the biggest difference is the level of the player and the level of passion for the game is really going up.”
Sherman said the camp started when she was 20, and it was held at Plattsburgh State with Waterbury. As she earned her coaching credentials, working at Chazy and Plattsburgh, the camp moved to its current location, and the camp grew bigger and bigger.
“I started the three-year old group when my son was two and a half because there was nothing for three-year olds,” she said. “The three-year olds do an hour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., and the four, five and six year olds go from 9 to 11.
“And every year, our numbers get bigger and bigger. and most of my head coaches are teachers. and then the assistants are like high school players, college kids.”
It’s a testament to the camp that some of the coaches and assistants were at one time camp attendees. Taylor said it’s great when it comes full circle like that. Everyone is there because of the love of the game and wanting to inspire kids to enjoy soccer through games that are a lot of fun.
“I know Coach Karin is talking about how some of the coaches now were camp goers when they were kids,” Pat Shaughnessy said. “So it’s just like the community aspect and growing the game and how much we like soccer up here. and that we want to pass that level on to like the kids now.”
PURE FUN
And that’s what it is all about. Making sure the kids have fun and enjoy the week they participate in the camp.
“I’ll reiterate what to say to the coaches,” Taylor said. “We’re not here to turn kids into (Lionel) Messi this week. You know, that’s just not possible. But what we hope to do is give them a love of the game that they want to play for the rest of their lives.”
Taylor said the best thing the camp can do is have a kid leave the camp and tell their parents they want to play this fall and they want to play this winter. and when the time comes around that for the camp, they’re back on the field playing soccer.
From the success of the camp, Shaughnessy is starting up a soccer league this fall. It’s called the EMBERY Athletics youth soccer league.
I’m starting a youth soccer league for four and five-year olds and then six and seven-year olds, and it’s geared towards more practices and games,” he said. “It’s not just like the camp. It’s going to be like a league for eight weeks in the fall.
“We’re open to anybody in the city of Plattsburgh and outside towns that want to join. We’re just trying to grow the game more and give more opportunities for the youth in Plattsburgh.”
It’s the message of the camp, to give opportunities to the youth of Plattsburgh and surrounding areas. With camps like the Plattsburgh Soccer Camp, the possibilities are endless.
“Honestly, it’s amazing and I say to the coaches every single day, the best thing is looking across the vast fields here and seeing every single group every single kid just running around screaming, having like, a lot of laughter a lot of competition, especially in the last hour of the day where there are many scrimmages,” Taylor said.
“There are many tournaments and just seeing so many games or soccer going on with all different ages, all different genders. You know, it’s a diverse community. and that’s the coolest thing and you know, it makes you feel good that we’re able to kind of put this out there for everyone and it’s a really good feeling. So we love doing it.”
