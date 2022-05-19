Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake split track and field meet

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High and Saranac Lake track and field teams split a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference matchup, with the Hornet girls and Red Storm boys taking wins.
BOYS
Sam Ash was a part of three event wins for the Saranac Lake group, winning the 800- and 1600-meter events and assisting the team in a 3200-meter relay win, while Mitchell Ellsworth swept the throws for the Red Storm.
Owen Mulligan, Ethan Mulholland and Bransen Fitzwater each played parts in two event wins for the Hornets in the loss.
GIRLS
Siri Sorenson and Gianna Coryea each chipped in three first-place finishes for Plattsburgh High as they edged out Saranac Lake.
Sorenson won the triple jump and discus and ran in the first-place group in the 400-meter relay, while Coryea took first in the 1500- and 300-meters and ran in the 3200-meter relay.
Lydia Wamsganz grabbed two top finishes for the Red Storm in the narrow defeat, winning the high jump and running in the 1600-meter relay.
—
Girls
Plattsburgh High 69, Saranac Lake 64
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PHS (Bruso, Bilow, Clermont, Coryea), 11:33.
100 hurdles- 1, Clark, SLCS, 17.8.
100- 1, LaDue, PHS, 13.3.
1500- 1, Coryea, PHS, 5:41.2.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Baker, Clermont, Sorenson, Snide), 56.1.
400- 1, Kujabi, SLCS, 1:05.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Gillis, SLCS, 1:16.2
800- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 3:00.
200- 1, LaDue, PHS, 27.5.
3000- 1, Coryea, PHS, 12:04.4.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Wamsganz, A. Kujabi, Gillis, Ash), 4:29.9.
High jump- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 4-6.
Long jump- 1, Laundry, PHS, 15-4.
Triple jump- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 31-7.
Shot put- 1, Stanford, SLCS, 32-11.
Discus- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 84-7.
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 86, Plattsburgh High 46
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Hesseltine, Martin, Ash, Kollmer), 9:12.2.
110 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SLCS, 18.6.
100- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 11.3.
1600- 1, Ash, SLCS, 4:50.7.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Anderson, Meyer, Baker, Mulligan), 46.6.
400- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 55.2.
400 hurdles- 1, Fitzwater, PHS, 1:04.8.
800- 1, Ash, SLCS, 2:13.
200- 1, Baker, PHS, 24.7.
3200- 1, Martin, SLCS, 11:46.7
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Fitzwater, Baker, Wells, Meyer), 3:55.4.
High jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 5-4.
Long jump- 1, Mulholland, PHS, 20-6.
Triple jump- 1, Mulholland, PHS, 40-4.
Shot put- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 47-5.
Discus- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 122-6.
PERU 107, SETON CATHOLIC 19
PERU 81, SETON CATHOLIC 30
PERU — The Nighthawks’ took both sides of a home matchup with the Knights.
GIRLS
Ella Garrow won the 200-meters for Peru, while also running in the victorious relay groups in all of the 3200-meter, 400-meter and 1600-meter relays. Maggie Garrow joined her in the 3200-relay win, as well as winning the 800-meters and high jump.
Lilly Swyers won the 100-hurdles, long jump and triple jump while also helping the Nighthawks win the 400-relay.
Ophelia Breen also helped Peru in the relay wins and won the 1500-meters and 400-hurdles.
Abby Pearl took the 400-meters for Seton in the team’s lone first-place finish.
BOYS
Oliver Lancto swept the jump events in a strong performance for the Nighthawks, while Ryan Squire helped the team to wins in the 400- and 1600-meter relays.
Kayden Mann took the 110-hurdles and 800-meters for Peru,
Aiden Pearl took two events for the Knights in the loss, finishing first in the 400-meters and helping the squad take the 3200-meter relay.
—
Girls
Peru 107, Seton Catholic 19
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, Davey, Breen, M. Garrow), 11:26.
100 hurdles- 1, Swyers, PCS, 18.0
100- 1, Arnold, PCS, 13.8.
1500- 1, Breen, PCS, 5:23.
400 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, Arnold, Davey, Swyers), 54.9.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 1:02.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Breen, PCS, 1:16.8.
800- 1, M. Garrow, PCS, 2:36.8.
200- 1, E. Garrow, PCS, 28.8.
3000- 1, LaHart, PCS, 13:08.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, Breen, LaHart, Arnold), 4:38.4.
High jump- 1, M. Garrow, PCS, 4-11.
Long jump- 1, Swyers, PCS, 13-11.75.
Triple jump- 1, Swyers, PCS, 29-1.5.
Shot put- 1, Whitehurst, PCS, 26-11.
Discus- 1, Ashline, PCS, 84-9.
—
Boys
Peru 81, Seton Catholic 30
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Grafstein. Guay, Grafstein) 9:13
110 hurdles- 1, Mann, PCS, 23.3.
100- 1, Schlitt, PCS, 11.7.
1600- 1, Recore, PCS, 5:03.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Crawford, Hansen, Squire, Schlitt), 49.1.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 54.7.
400 hurdles- 1, Dansby, PCS, 1:10.4.
800- 1, Mann, PCS, 2:51.9.
200- 1, Schlitt, PCS, 24.0.
3200- 1, Recore, PCS, 11:48.2.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Dansby, Schlitt, Squire, Eagle), 3:59.3.
High jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 5-0.
Long jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 14-2.
Triple jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 35-3.5.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie, SC, 41-4.
Discus- 1, Hunter, PCS, 100-7.
BEEKMANTOWN 69, LAKE PLACID 46
BEEKMANTOWN 77, LAKE PLACID 49
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles flew high over the Blue Bombers, Thursday, with the girls and boys teams’ both winning the meet.
GIRLS
Morgan Dumas swept the throws for Beekmantown, taking the discus and shot put, while Kathryn Hamel won the 100-meters and helped the team to a 400-meter relay win.
Pia Morrelli helped the Blue Bombers to wins in the 3200- and 1600-meter relays in the loss.
BOYS
Jacob Martin and Connor Goodwin both had strong days for the Eagle boys. Martin also swept the throws for Beekmantown, while Connor Goodwin won the 200- and 400-meter events.
Aidan Fay was strong for Lake Placid in the loss, winning both the 1600- and 3200-meter.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 69, Lake Placid 46
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, LPCS (Morrelli, Mckinnon, Cohen, Erenstone) 13:01.12.
100 hurdles- 1, Franklin, BCS, 19.3.
100- 1, Hamel, BCS, 19.3.
1500- 1, McKinnon, LPCS, 6:01.8.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Franklin, Brown, Wypyski, Hamel) 56.3.
400- 1, Morelli, LPCS, 1:06.3
400 hurdles- 1, Shambo, LPCS, 1:29.2.
800- 1, DeMeter, BCS, 2:51.5.
200- 1, LaMora, BCS, 29.3.
3000- 1, Erenstone, LPCS, 14:42.7.
1600 relay- 1, LPCS (Morrelli, McKinnon, Jones, Damico), 4:38.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Williette, BCS, 12-11.
Triple jump- 1, Cross, BCS, 27-3.
Shot put- 1, Dumas, BCS, 26-6.
Discus- 1, Dumas, BCS, 74-0
—
Boys
Beekmantown 77, Lake Placid 49
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, LPCS (Fay, Scanio, Ruppert, Kondrat), 13:00.21.
110 hurdles- 1, Jock, BCS, 17.7.
100- 1, Reams, BCS, 11.7.
1600- 1, Fay, LPCS, 5:01.1.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Reams, Latinville, Magiera, Ducatte), 46.8.
400- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 53.6.
400 hurdles- 1, Lopez, LPCS, 1:06.4.
800- 1, Ruppert, LPCS, 2:24.9.
200- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 24.9.
3200- 1, Fay, LPCS, 11:53.1.
1600 relay- 1, LPCS (Flannigan, Marshall, Scanio, Hollander) 4:11.9
High jump- 1, Herrera, BCS, 5-6
Long jump- 1, Owen, BCS, 17-2.
Triple jump- 1, Flannigan, LPCS, 35-10.
Shot put- 1, Martin, BCS, 35-10.
Discus- 1, Martin, BCS, 99-11.
SARANAC 109, TICONDEROGA 18
SARANAC 96, TICONDEROGA 35
SARANAC 99, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 27
SARANAC 87, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 39
SARANAC — The Chiefs came away with a decisive performance at their home tri-meet, with their girls and boys beating their Sentinel and Moriah/Boquet Valley counterparts.
BOYS
The Saranac squad had three athletes finish with the top time in two events across the whole meet.
Stephen Fleury took the top spot in the 110-hurdles and helped win the 400-meter relay, while John Balch and Dylan Medley helped him in that same relay.
Balch also won the 400-meter hurdles while Medley was also in the victorious 3200-meter relay group.
Jackson Hooper and Aiden Lobdell each ran in Moriah/Boquet Valley’s first place 1600-meter relay group, with Hooper also winning the long jump and Lobdell finishing with the top time in the 200-meters.
Ticonderoga’s Garrett Beebe ended the meet with the best times in the 1600- and 3200-meter events.
GIRLS
Marissa LeDuc led the Saranac girls, finishing the afternoon with the top time in the 400-meter hurdles and top distance in the long jump. Desiree Jean-Pierre also snagged a discus win for the Chiefs.
Keira Callahan and Juliana Riemersma played familiar roles and paced the Moriah/Boquet Valley squad. Callahan finished first in the 1500-, 800- and 3000-meters, while Riemersma won the 200-meters and helped the team to a 1600-meter relay win.
Sophia McKiernan joined her in that relay win and also took the top spot in the 100-meter hurdles.
Andrea Cooke ended in the top spot in the high jump, leaping to a win for Ticonderoga.
—
Boys
Team Scores
Saranac 109, Ticonderoga 18
Saranac 99, Moriah/Boquet Valley 27
Individual Event Leaders
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Denial, Thayer, Reyes, Medley), 12:40.
110 hurdles- 1, Fleury, SCS, 18.18.
100- 1, Schlitt, PCS, 11.7.
1600- 1, Beebe, TCS, 4:55.4.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Medley, Balch, Fleury, Harkness), 47.8.
400- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 54.9.
400 hurdles- 1, Balch, SCS, 1:05.3.
800- 1, Reyes, SCS, 2:15.8.
200- 1, Lobdell, MBV, 23.5.
3200- 1, Beebe, TCS, 11:00.7.
1600 relay- 1, MBV (Simmer, Ritz, Hooper, Lobdell), 3:43.7
High jump- 1, Powers, SCS, 5-4.
Long jump- 1, Hooper, MBV, 18-8.5.
Triple jump- 1, Homburger, SCS, 34-7.5.
Shot put- 1, Lopez, SCS, 36-6.
Discus- 1, Ashley, SCS, 139-4
—
Girls
Team Scores
Saranac 96, Ticonderoga 35; Saranac 87, Moriah/Boquet Valley 39
Individual Event Leaders
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Fay, Norcross, Denial, Boulds), 13:43.0.
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 19.15.
100- 1, Davis, SCS, 13.6.
1500- 1, Callahan, MBV, 5:44.8.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Lavigne, Ubl, Rainville, Davis), 52.5.
400- 1, Lavigne, SCS, 1:03.1.
400 hurdles- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 1:14.7.
800- 1, Callahan, MBV, 2:52.1.
200- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 28.46.
3000- 1, Callahan, MBV, 13:08.8.
1600 relay- 1, MBV (Raymann, Biselle, McKiernan, Riemersma), 4:35.9.
High jump- 1, Cooke, TCS, 5-0.
Long jump- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 16-2.
Triple jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 31-2.
Shot put- 1, Rich, TCS, 35-2.
Discus- 1, Jean-Pierre, SCS, 97-8.
