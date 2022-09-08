PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets took care of business versus the Red Storm Thursday night at home winning in four sets, 3-1.
Plattsburgh started slow, losing the first set 11-25. However, the Hornets rallied and took the next three sets in dominant fashion, with a raucous home crowd behind them.
Sadie Walker shined for the Hornets, collecting 14 points, 15 assists, nine aces, seven digs and two kills in the win. For the Red Storm, Azra Michael was everywhere on the court, finishing with 11 points, 15 assists, six aces and two kills in the losing effort.
“PHS played with a lot of heart and stayed positive throughout the match,” Plattsburgh coach Cindy McMahon said. “As long as we keep our heads up and remain positive during every game we will have a great season.”
—
Saranac Lake 1, Plattsburgh 3
11-25, 25-18, 25-22, 26-24
SLCS- Null, 10 points, 5 aces, 7 kills. Montroy, 1 kill. Ratelle, 1 kill, 1 assist. Michael, 11 points, 6 aces, 15 assists, 2 kills. White, 5 points, 7 kills, 2 digs. Hathaway, 6 points, 2 aces. Gay, 6 points, 2 aces. Barry, 4 points. Donaldson, 8 points, 6 aces.
PHS- Walker, 14 points, 9 aces, 2 kills, 15 assists, 7 digs. Fitzwater, 5 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs. Duquette, 7 points, 2 kills, 9 digs. Saliba, 1 kill, 1 block. DeTulleo, 3 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 8 digs. Batinelli, 9 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks. Young, 2 points, 3 kills. Valenti, 7 points, 4 aces. Deloria, 1 dig. Bull, 2 digs.
Northern Adirondack 3
Saranac 1
SARANAC — The Bobcats were victorious Thursday night in their conference matchup versus the Chiefs, winning 3-1 on the road.
Northern Adirondack started out strong, winning the first set, 25-19, and taking the second as well, 25-12. However, they faltered in the third, losing 20-25.
They were able to rebound well, dominating the fourth set, 25-8, to win the game. They were propelled by a phenomenal performance from Chloe Defayette who finished with 30 points, 15 aces, one kill, one block and one dig.
“With a pregame injury we had to adjust our line up, the girls played well but struggled finding a groove with new positions,” Saranac coach Mary LaDuke said. “NAC had great servers and made some great saves.”
—
Northern Adirondack 3, Saranac 1
25-19, 25-12, 20-25, 25-8
NAC- Borrette 5 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 5 assists, 4 digs.Griffin 7 points, 6 aces, 2 kills, 4 assists, 5 digs. LaPoint 5 points, 2 aces, 12 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs. Lawrence 11 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs. Defayette 30 points, 15 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig. Dobson 8 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 7 digs. Brunell 1 point, 1 kill. Trombly 3 digs
SCS- Bassett 7 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig. Converse 2 kills. Schiraldi 5 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 15 assists, 5 digs. Liberty 4 points, 2 kills, 2 digs. Raftree 8 points, 5 aces, 5 digs.Breyette 2 points, 3 kills, 2 digs. Baughn 7 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 7 digs, 1 block.
Peru 3
Beekmantown 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The lady Nighthawks swept the Eagles Thursday night, winning on the road, 3-0.
The team was able to go away from their friendly confines and still win in dominant fashion. Rachel Madore posted yet another strong performance in the early season, finishing with 15 points, 18 assists, 15 digs, five aces and three kills.
For the Eagles, Heaven Franklin was solid on the defensive end, finishing with nine digs and Charlize Daniels and Kayla Castine each chipped in with six of their own.
However, it wasn’t enough as Peru rolled in their three-set victory.
—
Peru 3, Beekmantown 0
25-20, 25-12, 25-20
PCS- Robinson, 6 kills. Madore, 15 points, 5 aces, 3 kills, 18 assists, 15 digs. Finn, 8 points, 1 ace, 6 kills, 3 digs. McLaughlin, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 7 assists, 1 dig. Cunningham, 2 digs. Lozier, 5 points, 5 kills, 1 assist, 7 digs. Lehman, 8 points 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist. Bartholomew, 7 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs.
BCS- Ruest, 9 assists, 2 digs. Daniels, 4 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs. Bronson, 2 aces, 1 assist, 4 digs. Repas, 5 kills. Parker, 3 kills, 1 dig. Franklin, 1 kill, 9 digs. Dutil, 1 kill, 1 dig. Castine, 6 digs. Lamora, 6 digs. Proper, 1 ace, 1 dig.
Lake Placid 3
Ausable Valley 0
CLINTONVILLE — The Blue Bombers beat out the Patriots Thursday on the road, 3-0. The Blue Bombers continue their hot start to the season, improving to 2-0 in the young campaign.
Lake Placid made sure to both start and finish strong, and leave no questions in between. They nabbed the first set 25-12, then edged out Ausable Valley in the second set, 25-22.
They then closed out the third set with ease, winning 25-12 again. Norah Galvin put up solid numbers in the match, chipping in 11 points, six assists, three aces, three kills and 2 digs to the winning effort.
Makayla Young was a bright spot for the Patriots offensively, posting seven points, and defensively Raven Sessoms had 12 digs. But Ausable Valley will have to go back to the drawing board, after losing at home.
—
Lake Placid 3, Ausable Valley 0
25-12, 25-22, 25-12.
LP- Smith, 1 kill, 1 assist, 3 digs. Philip, 7 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs. Evans, 2 kills. Galvin, 11 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 6 assists, 2 digs. Lawrence, 4 points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 6 digs. Skutt, 1 dig. Gavin, 2 points, 1 ace. Crawford, 10 points, 4 aces, 7 kills, 6 digs. Garrison, 9 points, 1 kill, 8 assists, 2 digs.
AVCS- Young, 7 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig. Dubuque, 4 points, 2 aces. Lafountain, 5 points, 3 digs. Lincoln, 1 point, 4 kills. Lawrence, 3 points, 1 assist. Durgan, 1 point, 1 ace. Sessoms, 2 kills, 1 assist, 12 digs. Depo, 1 assist, 1 dig. Butler, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 block, 2 digs. Wood, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 dig.
