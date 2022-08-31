CHAZY — The Plattsburgh High School girls soccer team opened its season, Wednesday, with a thrilling comeback victory over Peru, 4-3.
The Hornets, down 3-0, were able to come together for four unanswered second-half goals to top the Nighthawks, in the first round of the Jan Davis tournament.
It was the season opener for both teams, but Peru didn’t show it as Reese Duprey scored within the first minute of the contest. Abby Philips, who assisted the opening goal, scored one of her own to put the Nighthawks up 2-0, right before the half.
In the second half, Duprey added another goal for Peru at the six minute mark, but the Hornets were far from giving up. Plattsburgh’s Amaya Abellard took over the game and scored three straight goals in almost a 15 minute span, to tie the game.
With just 37 seconds left in regulation, Bailey Hewson scored off an assist from Aubree Mulligan to win the match.
“Plattsburgh didn’t give up and kept pressuring to get themselves back into the game. Both teams will use this early season game to improve on some areas of their game.,” PHS coach Tim Mulligan said. “I was proud of our effort, coming back from 0-3 is not an easy thing to do.”
—
Plattsburgh 4, Peru 3
PCS 2 1 — 3
PHS 0 4 — 4
First Half- 1, PCS, Duprey (Philips), :37. 2, PCS, Philips (Duprey), 39:53.
Second Half- 3, PCS, Duprey, 6:20. 4, PHS, Abellard (LaDue), 14:26. 5, PHS, Abellard (Mulligan), 20:45. 6, PHS, Abellard (Hewson), 32:35. 7, PHS, Hewson (Mulligan), 39:03.
Shots- PHS, 21-13.
Saves- Corrow, PCS, 17. McCormick, PHS, 10.
Chazy 2
Boquet Valley 0
CHAZY — In the second matchup of the Jan Davis tournament, Chazy used a strong first half to beat Boquet Valley, 2-0.
In the first half, Ava McAuliffe opened the scoring off an assist from Lexi Clark, just under four minutes into the match. Then, just before the end of the half, the two connected again for McAuliffe’s second goal to put Chazy up 2-0.
In the second half, Chazy held strong and goalkeeper Tess Blair kept the shutout going before inclement weather forced the game to end with the Eagles on top.
In the finale of the tournament tomorrow, Boquet Valley will match up with Peru in the consolation game, at 5 p.m. this Friday. Chazy will move on to the following championship game where they will face off against Plattsburgh, at 7 p.m.
—
Chazy 2, Bouquet Valley 0
BV 0 0 — 0
CCRS 2 0 — 2
First Half- 1, CCRS, McAuliffe (Clark), 3:55. 2, CCRS, McAuliffe (Clark), 36:39.
Shots- CCRS, 7-2.
Saves- Lobdell, BV, 5. Blair, CCRS, 2.
Fort Ann 1
Ticonderoga 0
FORT ANN — It was a highly contested, double-overtime match Wednesday night in which the Fort Ann girls soccer team was able to edge out Ticonderoga, 1-0.
Fort Ann had been attacking the net all night, as they out shot the Sentinels 22-8. Sentinel goalkeeper, Lizzie Rich, battled and proved she was up to the task by making 21 saves.
However, by the time it got to the second overtime period the Cardinals had seen enough, as Angel Aratare scored inside the two minute mark to win the game.
Fort Ann’s next test will come on Tuesday, Sept. 6, versus North Warren. Ticonderoga’s next chance to rebound will be Wednesday, Sept. 7, versus Boquet Valley.
—
Fort Ann 1, Ticonderoga 0
TCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
FA 0 0 0 1 — 1
2OT- 1, FA, Aratare, 1:30.
Shots- FA, 22-8.
Saves- Rich, TCS, 21. Wright, FA, 8.
