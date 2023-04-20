ELLENBURG — “The opening tennis match for the 2023 season will be quite memorable for both the crazy weather and the quality of play,” said Northern Adirondack boys tennis coach Tyler Pombrio following their team’s match versus Plattsburgh.
It was a successful 2023 Section VII tennis season opener for the Hornet boys and girls, as they each took down the Bobcats in their matches by a score of 4-1.
In the No. 1 boys match, Plattsburgh’s Sebastian Bonnabesse cruised to a pair of 6-0 wins to help lead his group to a 4-1 victory.
Harold Carter would defeat Benjamin Lambert in the No. 3 boys singles slot however, giving the Cougars their lone victory in the boys’ matchup.
On the girls’ side of things, the Hornets would sweep all three singles matches, with Vera Saliba in the No. 3 slot winning her match by the widest margins, going 6-0 and 6-1.
Mackenzie Begore and Emily Griffin would nab the lone win for the Bobcats in the No. 2 doubles match, winning by a pair of 6-2 margins.
“Today was a fun match to watch. We had multiple matches that were neck and neck. Both teams really played hard and battled the entire time,” said Northern Adirondack girls tennis coach Jess Barnhart. “It was a great performance by both teams and I am proud of our girls for the way they competed.”
BOYS
Plattsburgh 4, Northern Adirondack 1
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. King (NACS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Bula (PHS) def. I. Guay (NACS), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- Carter (NACS) def. Lambert (PHS), 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- Fitzwater/Meyer (PHS) def. Manor/Lagree (NACS), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 2- Cantwell/Gallicchio (PHS) def. K. Guay (NACS), 6-3, 6-2.
GIRLS
Plattsburgh 4, Northern Adirondack 1
Singles
No. 1- Perry (PHS) def. Lefave (NACS), 6-4, 7-6.
No. 2- Graves (PHS) def. Hatch (NACS), 6-5, 6-5.
No. 3- Saliba (PHS) def. St. Hilaire (NACS), 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Fuller/Luck (PHS) def. James/Magoon (NACS), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2- Griffin/Begore (NACS) def. Cook/Hertel (PHS), 6-2, 6-2.
BOYS
Peru 5, Northeastern Clinton 0
GIRLS
Peru 5, Northeastern Clinton 0
PERU — The Nighthawks didn’t seem to have any rust in their 2023 season opener, as both their boys and girls teams soared to 5-0 victories over the Cougars.
The Peru boys were led by a first-year team member in the No. 1 spot, as Robin Maisse won 6-2 and 6-1 to lead his group to a 5-0 sweep.
“Although NCCS has a young team, they are still very well coached and their players fought in each match,” said Peru boys coach Matthew Mero. “I was very happy to see Robin Maisse win his first match as a member of the Peru team. Along with Maisse, our six starting seniors played very well overall.”
The Peru girls got the season off to a hot start as well sweeping all three singles matches, as well as both doubles matches. In the No. 3 singles slot, Peru’s Remi Beauharnois didn’t allow a single point in her win, however, the No. 2 doubles slot provided a much closer battle between the two squads.
“Peru girls had a strong start to the season without dropping a set, with the exception of the number 2 doubles match, which proved to be the most closely contested match of the day,” said Peru girls coach Bruce Beauharnois.
BOYS
Peru 5, Northeastern Clinton 0
Singles
No. 1- Maisse (PCS) def. Roberts (NCCS), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- Schaefer (PCS) def. Bedard (NCCS), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3- Lederman (PCS) def. Bresnah (NCCS), 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- Mero/Hayes (PCS) def. Judkins/Bulriss (NCCS), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2- Johnson/Wilson (PCS) def. Dutton/Carpenter (NCCS), 6-2, 6-2.
GIRLS
Peru 5, Northeastern Clinton 0
Singles
No. 1- Davis (PCS) def. Racine (NCCS), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Lemieux (NCCS), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3- R. Beauharnois (PCS) def. Hite (NCCS), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- E. Beauharnois/Davis (PCS) def. Letourneau/Hilferty (NCCS), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Mero/Bechard (PCS) def. Barriere/McCarthy (NCCS), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.
