AUBURN — The Empire Football League opens this Saturday, and the Plattsburgh North Stars will head on the road to face the Auburn Pride. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Holland Stadium.
The North Stars will be looking to improve on last year’s 3-3 regular season and first round playoff departure. Plattsburgh will feature a number of returning players alongside some exciting first-year talent.
“We are young,” said Scott Aguglia, now entering into his eighth season as head coach and 13th with the organization. “This is the youngest team I’ve ever coached. We have some very skilled football players, but it remains to be seen how we will grow and bound together as the season marches on”.
Auburn, on the other hand, will be playing it’s first Empire Football League contest after coming over from the Northeastern Football Alliance. The Pride have history going back to 2018 and had a 3-4 record in the NFA last season.
The Empire Football League is celebrating its 53rd season. The franchises are happy to be returning to the standard 10 game regular season format after not playing in 2020 and having the abbreviated six game season in 2021.
The North Stars’ first home game will be next Saturday, July 16, against the Broome County Stallions. All North Stars home games will be played at Beekmantown Central School with Kickoffs at 7 p.m.
