Plattsburgh men's, women's lax openers postponed

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's and women's lacrosse teams will have to wait a little longer to get their seasons underway.
The men were originally slated to play today, and the women were scheduled to open their season Saturday.
Both matchups were slated to be on the road against New Paltz.
The men's game has been rescheduled to Monday, March 29, at 4 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House Complex.
The rescheduled date and time for the women's game will be announced at a later date.
