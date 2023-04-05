PLATTSBURGH — Junior goalie Dan Clements finished with a career-high 20 saves, but the Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team fell, 19-4, to No. 8 St. Lawrence University in non-conference action on Tuesday evening at the Field House Complex.
St. Lawrence is ranked at No. 8 in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Division III Men’s Top-20 Poll.
The Saints held the upper hand in shots (59-29) and ground balls (43-18) in addition to going 19-for-20 on clears, 20-for-27 on face-offs and 5-for-8 on extra-man opportunities. The Cardinals finished 16-for-28 on clears and were 1-for-3 with the extra man.
After St. Lawrence’s senior attackman/midfielder Chase Malatesta fired the opening salvo 28 seconds into the game on a feed from senior attackman Charlie Graves, senior midfielder Michael Swift leveled the score with an unassisted strike 1:09 later. The Saints went on to score seven unanswered goals, the fifth of which, a man-up goal by Malatesta, gave the visitors a 6-1 advantage through one quarter of play.
Senior midfielder Gustav Rugg broke up the Saints’ scoring spree midway through the second quarter, tallying man-up on a pass from sophomore midfielder Logan Vilardi. St. Lawrence netted three unanswered goals to close the half, entering the intermission with an 11-2 cushion.
Junior midfielder Cam Morin scored his first goal of the year 4:14 into the third quarter, relying on a pass from Rugg, while the Saints netted two straight markers. Sophomore attackman Mike Walsh cut the gap to 13-4 with 6:55 left in the third quarter, while St. Lawrence’s junior midfielder/attackman Brian Souza scored on a feed from Graves with 17 seconds remaining in the stanza to hand the Saints a 14-4 lead through three quarters of play.
St. Lawrence outscored Plattsburgh State, 5-0, in the final quarter to spell the final score of 19-4.
Rugg paced the Cardinals offensively with a goal and an assist, while senior defenseman Jack Brien led the defense with four ground balls and one caused turnover.
For St. Lawrence, graduate student attackman Mark Mahoney tallied six points on three goals and three assists, while sophomore face-off specialist Paddy Condon was dominant at the ‘X,’ going 8-for-9 with eight ground balls.
The Saints used three goalies in the win, with sophomore goalie Michael Marinello being the goalie of record with a five-save first half.
Plattsburgh State falls to 2-8 overall with the loss and next hosts SUNY Geneseo on Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m.
