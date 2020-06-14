Plattsburgh Little League schedules registration; NY to allow 'low risk' youth sports

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Little League is moving in the right direction, and the sports world, in general, is as well.
New York will allow "low-risk" youth sports to resume July 6, in regions currently in phase three of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.
"Young people can engage in sports, two spectators per child, so that's another step toward return to normalcy," Cuomo said.
Other sports deemed "low-risk" include softball, cross country, gymnastics, field hockey and crew.
PLL will be holding in-person registration, Wednesday, June 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hector Duquette Field.
Albeit tentative, PLL tryouts are scheduled for July 6 and 7, and the season could begin as soon as July 13.
"We are all excited," PLL President Mike Bordeau said. "I think we have cautious excitement. That's the best way to describe it because nothing is guaranteed, but this is a positive and good for the families involved in the program."
Those interested in registering are asked to come to sign-ups with both their medical release and player registration forms, which can be found on the Plattsburgh Little League website, already filled out.
Everyone is also asked to respect CDC guidelines and proper social distancing during the registration time.
If participants had signed up prior to the recent COVID-19 shutdown, they do not need to register again.
"I am just ecstatic," PLL Vice President John DeAngelo said. "The kids have lost so much. There is light at the end of the tunnel, and we feel the kids can play safely. I can't wait to see them out on the field with lights on."
Registration costs $95 for one player, and $135 if a family is registering two players. PLL will be accepting only checks for payment method at this time, and checks can be made out to "Plattsburgh Little League."
PLL is open to youth ages 7-12. All players must be 7 years of age by Sept. 1, and no player who turns 13 before Sept. 1 is eligible.
League officials hope to maintain a major (9-12) and minor (7-9) program, but registration numbers will determine what is possible for this season.
Number of teams as well as the length of the season will depend on registration numbers as well.
"We are hoping that everything comes together, and this looks like a positive step," Bordeau said.
"We will now have to shift our focus now that we have a date potentially to get everyone organized so we can have a baseball season, and that's really exciting."
Now knowing there is a tentative date where baseball can get underway has all involved excited.
"We spoke at the Plattsburgh City Common Council meeting on June 11, and the City of Plattsburgh was super supportive of Plattsburgh Little League and offered to get us on the field once we got the word, which we now have," DeAngelo said.
"We are very grateful and appreciate the backing our community gives our program. Last year we had over 300 families in our program, and we have a great baseball family here in Plattsburgh."
