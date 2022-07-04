Little League

The Plattsburgh Little League team poses for the camera. From left to right, kneeling: Joey Lomanto, Easton O’Connell, Patrick Ryan, Nate Betrus and Rowen Rabideau. Second row: Zeno LaFave, Sully Devine, Matt Whitbeck, Kellan Parks, Blake Lautenschuetz and Elliot Peryer. Back row: Assistant Coach Adam Whitbeck, Manager Ryon O’Connell and Assistant Coach Andy Lomanto.

 Photo Provided

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Little League crew routed South Jefferson, 15-0, in three innings, Friday.

The win advanced the team to the District 37 semi-final game, today.

Kellan Parks was the winning pitcher, tossing a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Easton O’Connell led with a single, double and an RBI, while Parks notched two hits and two RBIs. Nate Betrus, Sully Devine, Matt Whitbeck and Elliot Peryer all had one single and one RBI in the win.

Patrick Ryan punched in two runs in the win while Joey Lomanto secured one RBI.

