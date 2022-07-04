PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Little League crew routed South Jefferson, 15-0, in three innings, Friday.
The win advanced the team to the District 37 semi-final game, today.
Kellan Parks was the winning pitcher, tossing a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Easton O’Connell led with a single, double and an RBI, while Parks notched two hits and two RBIs. Nate Betrus, Sully Devine, Matt Whitbeck and Elliot Peryer all had one single and one RBI in the win.
Patrick Ryan punched in two runs in the win while Joey Lomanto secured one RBI.
