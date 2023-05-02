The PHS girls lacrosse team visited league leading Salmon River on Monday evening.
Despite a good effort the Hornets lost 21-5 to the defending league champs.
"It’s always fun to play against Salmon River to test ourselves against a team of that caliber, Plattsburgh's Katie Rondeau said. "I believe it was a great game and I’m excited for the rematch [today]."
Marina Kane, Emilee Geiger and Reese Gregoire tallied goals for the Hornets in the first half while Lizzie Burnham and Kane added goals in the second. Susie Kennedy and Marina Kane each notched an assist.
Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez made 8 saves in goal for the Hornets.
“Score aside, there were many positive take-aways from tonight’s game," Plattsburgh coach Shannon Brown said. "We played with poise and were much more settled on offense.
"Missing two starters on defense, we had several players step up. The girls never got down and played hard to the final whistle. Hats off to Salmon River - they are as classy as they are skilled. We always look forward to our games with them.”
PHS’ next game will be a home contest on today against the same Salmon River squad on Plattsburgh State's turf field.
