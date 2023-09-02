CHAZY — The Plattsburgh High girls' soccer team overcame some early frustration on Friday night.
The Hornets eventually broke loose for four goals in the second half and went on to win the championship in the Jan Davis Memorial Tournament with a 4-0 victory over Chateaugay.
Host Chazy won the third-place contest with a 3-2 decision over Peru in overtime.
PLATTSBURGH 4
CHATEAUGAY 0
Chateaugay standout netminder Kaelyn Morgan helped keep the Hornets off the scoreboard in the first half.
But Bailey Hewson scored goals at 6:39 and 25:22 of the second stanza to give PHS a 2-0 lead.
Amaya Abellard then added markers at the 33:58 and 37:09 marks as the Hornets opened it up.
PHS held a 15-3 shots on goal advantage, with Katie McCormick in net for the shutout with three saves. Morgan finished with 11 stops for the Bulldogs.
“Chateaugay played a very disciplined defensive game and was looking to be dangerous on the break,” PHS coach Tim Mulligan said. “We stayed composed after a frustrating first half and were able to eventually break through.
“The back line of Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez, Morgan Hall and Ava Weiss stood tall. Bailey Hewson was dynamic in the midfield and Amaya Abellard worked hard drawing a lot of defensive attention.
“Chateaugay goalie Kaelyn Morgan was a standout in goal.”
CHAZY 3
PERU 2, OT
Avery Parker's goal at 3:32 of the first overtime lifted the Eagles past the Nighthawks.
“Parker scored the game-winning goal off a scramble in front of the Peru net,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “Sam Gonyo had a great header to skip the ball on and set up the entire play for us.”
Lexi Clark scored two first-half goals for Chazy to give her team a 2-1 advantage.
Maddie Marino tallied in opening half for Peru and Lauren Davey tied it, at 2-all, at 7:21 of the second half.
The Nighthawks held a 9-5 edge in shots on goal.
“Peru had some talented players up top and our back four of Gonyo, Parker, Stephanie Barriere and Caitlyn Harvey did a nice job containing them as best we could,” Tregan said.
—
Championship
Plattsburgh 4, Chateaugay 0
Chateaugay;0;0;—;0
Plattsburgh;0;4;—;4
Second half- 1, PHS, Hewson (Tuller), 6:39. 2, PHS, Hewson, 25:22. 3, PHS, Abellard, 33:58. 4, PHS, Abellard, 37:09.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh, 15-3.
Saves- Morgan, Chat, 11. McCormick, PHS, 3.
—
Third-place game
Chazy 3, Peru 2, OT
Peru;1;1;0;—;2
Chazy;2;0;1;—;3
First half- 1, CCRS, L. Clark (Stephens), 15:25. 2, PCS, Marino (Edwards), 17:17. 3, CCRS, L. Clark (Pratt), 27:11.
Second half- 4, PCS, Davey (Garrow), 7:21.
First overtime- 5, CCRS, Parker (Gonyo), 3:32.
Shots on goal- Peru, 9-5.
Saves- Corrow, PCS, 2. C. Clark, CCRS, 7.
2nd-ANNUAL COUGAR CLASSIC
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0, OT
NCCS, 3-2, IN PENALTY KICKS
CHAMPLAIN — The host Cougars couldn't get on the board during regulation and overtime, and needed a 3-2 win in penalty kicks to advance to Saturday night's 7 p.m. title game against Beekmantown.
The game officially goes into the book as a tie.
NCCS finshed with a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal and Desiree DuBois was in net for the Cougars with four saves. Hallie Gilmore was busier in the Bobcats' nets with 13 stops.
“Tonight's game was a typical NAC/NCCS battle,” NCCS coach Tim Surprenant said. “Both teams played with intensity and battled for the full 100 minutes. We had a few really good opportunities that we were unable to capitalize on. We need to do a better job of possessing the ball and being patient.
“I thought Kelsey Magoon played really well for NAC and Halie Gilmore did an excellent job in net.”
BEEKMANTOWN 12
FRANKLIN ACADEMY 0
Payton Parliament and her Eagle teammates made it a long night for the Huskies.
Parliament finished with five goals and an assist for Beekmantown, which bolted out to a 7-0 led at the half.
Grace McCasland added two goals and three assists, while Reese Gregoire added three goals. Lindsay Barnes and Rhianna Gilligan each scored once.
Gregoire and Gilligan picked up their first varsity goals, while Carly Hagadorn and Emily Burke had their first varsity assists. The shutout in net went to Meegan Burdo who made seven saves.
—
NCCS 0, NAC 0, OT
NAC;0;0;0;0;—;0
NCCS;0;0;0;0;—;0
Shots on goal- NCCS, 13-4.
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 13. DuBois, NCCS, 4.
—
Beekmantown 12, Franklin Academy 0
FA;0;0;—;0
BCS;7;5;—;12
First half- 1, BCS, Barnes (Parliament), 2:47. 2, BCS, Parliament (McCasland), 3:53. 3, BCS, Parliament (J. Hagadorn), 10:24. 4, BCS, Parliament (McCasland), 17:24. 5, BCS, McCasland, 18:08. 6, BCS, Gregoire (Burke), 29:31. 7, BCS, Parliament (McCasland), 35:04.
Second half- 8, BCS, McCasland (C. Hagadorn), 6:29. 9, BCS, Parliament (Burdo), 7:29. 10, BCS, Gilligan, 16:02. 11, BCS, Gregoire (Burke), 26:04. 12, BCS, Gregoire, 30:57.
Shots on goal- Beekmantown, 31-7.
Saves- Barkman, FA, 13. Burdo, BCS, 7.
CROWN POINT 1
WHITEHALL 0
CROWN POINT — Abigail Lafountain's goal, off a Raegan Thomas assist, at 5:00 of the second half lifted the Panthers to a non-league win.
Kaitlin Ross was in net for the shutout and made three saves. Crown Point held an 8-5 shot advantage.
“It was a well-played game by both teams,” Crown Point coach Bradlee Peters said. “Whitehall held control of the field for the majority of the first half but our defense, led by Rylee Rafferty and Julianne Swan, held off any surge Whitehall made.
“We started out strong in the second half and tallied on a cross from Thomas to Lafountain. The middle of the field was taken over by Makenna Munson and Clarah Slattery who were able to push it up the line, Ross was strong in net, with her first varsity win being a shutout.”
—
Crown Point 1, Whitehall 0
Whitehall;0;0;—;0
Crown Point;0;1;—;1
Second half- 1, CPCS, Lafountain (Thomas), 5:00.
Shots on goal- Crown Point, 8-5.
Saves- Paddock, White, 5. Ross, CP, 3.
BOYS
FRANK DUMAS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
SARANAC 1
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0, OT
CHAMPLAIN — The Spartans and host Cougars waged quite a battle in the title game of the Frank Dumas Memorial Tournament.
James Bova's unassisted goal with just 2:23 remaining in the second overtime decided the issue for Saranac.
“What a battle from beginning to end by both teams,” Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said. “Matt Hebert was the star of the night, making some remarkable saves to keep us in the game. We put in a complete effort against an outstanding team
“NCCS was led by the play of Winnie Simpson.”
The Cougars finished with a 19-13 advantage in shots on goal and Hebert stood tall with 16 saves to get the shutout. Maxx Rabideau also played well in net for NCCS and stopped 10 shots.
—
Saranac 1, NCCS 0, OT
SCS;0;0;0;1;—;1
NCCS;0;0;0;0;—;0
Second overtime- 1, SCS, Bova, 7:37.
Shots on goal- NCCS, 19-13.
Saves- Hebert, SCS, 16. Rabideau, NCCS, 10.
PERU 4
LAKE GEORGE 0
LAKE GEORGE — Jordan Osborne scored two goals and the Nighthawks held a 23-3 advantage in shots on goal in their non-league win over Lake George.
Alex Watts and Osborne scored goals in the opening half, and Osborne and Nick Petro tallied in the second stanza.
Conner Perrotte recorded the shutout in the Peru nets with three saves, while two goalies combined for 18 stops for the hosts.
—
Peru 4, Lake George 0
PCS;2;2;—;4
LG;0;0;—;0
First half- 1, PCS, Watts (Miner), 9:02. 2, PCS, Osborne (Watts), 15:07.
Second half- 3, PCS, Osborne (Patrie), 20:04. 4, PCS, Petro (Catlin), 36:44.
Shots on goal- Peru, 23-3.
Saves- Perrotte, PCS, 3. Farrell (9), Johnson (9), LG, 18.
CHATEAUGAY 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
CLINTONVILLE — Xavier Lamica, Grant Locklin and Jake Kaska scored first-half goals for the Bulldogs in their non-league win.
Marc Bechard III recorded five saves for the shutout and Lukas Burns stopped 11 shots in the Patriots' nets.
“Chateaugay jumped on us early in the first half and dictated the play,” AuSable Valley coach Tim Butler said. “We rallied in the second half and played much better.”
