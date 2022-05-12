PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High track and field squad took both sides of a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference meet against Seton Catholic, Thursday.
The Hornet boys took the day, 68-42, while the girls won by a 70-45 margin.
BOYS
Owen Mulligan took first in the short sprints for the Plattsburgh boys, Simon Meyer swept the horizontal jumps and Max Eban snagged wins in the shot put and 400-meter relay. Bransen Fitzwater also won two events, finishing first in the 400-meter hurdles and the high jump.
Aiden Pearl and Sam DeJordy were both triple winners for Seton in the loss, each helping the team to wins in the 3200- and 1600-meter relays while Pearl also won the 400-meters and DeJordy took the 800-meters. .
GIRLS
Siri Sorenson swept the throws and won the triple jump for the Hornets, while Gabrielle Laundry took first in the high jump and the 100- and 200-meter events to help push Plattsburgh to its victory.
Falene Yang, Madyson Whalen and Abby Pearl all helped the Knights win the 3200- and 1600-meter relays, while Yang also took first in the 400-meters, Pearl grabbed the top spot in the 800-meters and Whalen won the long jump.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh High 68, Seton Catholic 42
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Guay, Grafstein, DeJordy), 9:39.1.
110 hurdles- 1, Baker, PHS, 19.8.
100- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 11.7.
1600- 1, Grafstein, SC, 5:24.8.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Barney, Wetzstein, Satheeskumar, Eban), 54.6.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 53.0.
400 hurdles- 1, Fitzwater, PHS, 1:09.7.
800- 1, DeJordy, SC, 2:12.8.
200- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 24.4.
3200- Not contested.
1600 relay- 1, SC (M. Grafstein, Pearl, DeJordy, Guay), 3:55.1.
High jump- 1, Fitzwater, PHS, 5-0.
Long jump- 1, Meyer, PHS, 17-2.25.
Triple jump- 1, Meyer, PHS, 17-2.25.
Shot put- 1, Eban, PHS, 41-4.75.
Discus- 1, Bobbie, SC, 100-8.75.
—
Girls
Plattsburgh High 70, Seton Catholic 45
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, Allen, Pearl, Yang), 13:40.1.
100 hurdles- 1, Laundry, PHS, 18.5.
100- 1, LaDue, PHS, 13.4.
1500- 1, Bilow, PHS, 6:54.3.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Baker, Boule, Hayford, Keliihananui), 58.3.
400- 1, Yang, SC, 1:09.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Bruso, PHS, 1:16.5.
800- 1, Pearl, SC, 2:44.5.
200- 1, LaDue, PHS, 28.6.
3000- Not contested.
1600 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, Trombley, Pearl, Yang), 4:41.0.
High jump- 1, Laundry, PHS, 4-6.
Long jump- 1, Whalen, SC, 15-2.25.
Triple jump- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 24-3.5.
Shot put- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 24-3.5.
Discus- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 82-5.
PERU 91, TICONDEROGA 34
PERU 83, TICONDEROGA 47
TICONDEROGA — The Nighthawks soared over the Sentinels, with the Peru squad taking both sides of the meet.
GIRLS
Lilly Swyers and Ophelia Breen led the way for the Nighthawk girls in the win.
Swyers earned first place in the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump while also helping her team take the 400-meter relay and Breen won the 1500-meters and 400-meter hurdles.
Andrea Cooke and Madalynn Hubbard each had strong nights for Ti in the loss, with Cooke taking the high and long jumps and Hubbard winning the 200- and 400-meters.
BOYS
Oliver Lancto swept all three jump events, and Zach Hunter swept the throws and ran in the victorious 400-meter relay group for Peru win the boys’ win.
Emery Tausinger and Garrett Beebe did their best to keep the Sentinels in it, with both running in the 3200-meter relay, while Tausinger took the 1600- and 800-meters and Beebe won the 3200-meters.
—
Girls
Peru 83, Ticonderoga 47
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PCS (LaHart, A. Phillips, Benway, Garrow), 11:36.4.
100 hurdles- 1, Swyers, PCS, 17.4.
100- 1, Garrow, PCS, 13.7.
1500- 1, Breen, PCS, 5:25.1.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Garrow, Arnold, Davey, Swyers), 54.9.
400- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 1:04.
400 hurdles- 1, Breen, PCS, 1:19.7.
800- 1, Garrow, PCS, 2:37.
200- 1, Hubbard, TCS.
3000- 1, LaHart, PCS, 12:56.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Garrow, Berry, Phillips, Arnold), 4:56.
High jump- 1, Cooke, TCS, 4-11.
Long jump- 1, Cooke, TCS, 15-1.5.
Triple jump- 1, Swyers, PCS, 30-3.5.
Shot put- 1, Rich, TCS, 35-11.
Discus- 1, Ashline, PCS, 87-6.
—
Boys
Peru 91, Ticonderoga 24
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, TCS (Tausinger, Beebe, Facteau, Burke), 9:25.8.
110 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 18.4.
100- 1, Hansen, PCS, 12.37.
1600- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 4:53.7.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Squire, Hansen, Hunter, Tedesco), 49.6.
400- 1, Tedesco, PCS, 59.75.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 1:07.1
800- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 2:26.1
200- 1, Squire, PCS, 25.1.
3200- 1, Beebe, TCS, 11:56.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Matthews, Fuller, Fuller, Eagle), 4:41.5.
High jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 5-1.
Long jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 15-11.
Triple jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 36-8.
Shot put- 1, Hunter, PCS, 35-9.5.
Discus- 1, Hunter, PCS, 92-10.
SARANAC LAKE 87, BEEKMANTOWN 39
SARANAC LAKE 72, BEEKMANTOWN 45
SARANAC LAKE 118, AUSABLE VALLEY 8
SARANAC LAKE 102, AUSABLE VALLEY 10
SARANAC LAKE — The Eagles and Patriots made their way to the Red Storm’s course for a meet, Thursday.
Both the Saranac Lake boys and girls swept their nights against Beekmantown and AuSable Valley, taking team wins all around.
BOYS
Liam Nobles, Sam Ash, Mitchell Ellsworth, Robbie Sinclair and Aiden Hesseltine powered the Saranac Lake boys in the meet, with all of them recording multiple event wins in their meet against AuSable Valley, while Ash, Nobles and Ellsworth also had multiple wins against Beekmantown.
Alex Jock had a big night for the Eagles, winning the 110-hurdles and the 100- and 200-meters in the team’s loss against the Red Storm.
AuSable Valley’s boys did not take first in any events against Saranac Lake.
GIRLS
Lydia Wamsganz helped power the Red Storm girls to wins over Beekmantown and the Patriots, winning the 800-meters and long jump against the Eagles and adding on a first-place finish in the high jump against AuSable.
Kathryn Hamel played a part in three event wins for Beekmantown in its loss, winning the 100- and 200-meters and running in the 400-meter relay against Saranac Lake.
Emma Pelkey finished with the Patriots’ lone event win against the Red Storm, finishing first in the 400-meters.
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 87, Beekmantown 39
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Ash, Kollmer, Hesseltine, Martin), 9:05.1.
110 hurdles- 1, Jock, BCS, 16.8.
100- 1, Jock, BCS, 11.3.
1600- 1, Ash, SLCS, 4:46.4.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Wolford, Maiore, Nobles, Bartholomew), 46.5.
400- 1, Ducatte, BCS, 54.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SLCS, 1:06.7.
800- 1, Ash, SLCS, 2:15.
200- 1, Jock, BCS, 23.1.
3200- 1, Hesseltine, SLCS, 11:24.1.
1600 relay- Uncontested.
High jump- 1, Herrera, BCS, 5-10.
Long jump- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 20-1.
Triple jump- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 39-10.5.
Shot put- 1, Elsworth, SLCS, 47-6.
Discus- 1, Elsworth, SLCS, 111-1.
—
Girls
Saranac Lake 72, Beekmantown 45
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Shumway, Trabakoulos, Carpenter, Thill), 12:26.
100 hurdles- 1, Clark, SLCS, 18.4.
100- 1, Hamel, BCS, 13.5.
1500- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 5:51.1 .
400 relay- 1, BCS (Hamel, Roberts, Wypski, Lamora), 56.4.
400- 1, Kujabi, SLCS, 1:06.6.
400 hurdles- 1, Gillis, SLCS, 1:19.8.
800- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 2:36.8.
200- 1, Hamel, BCS, 28.7.
3000- 1, Carpenter, SLCS, 14:16.
1600 relay- 1, BCS (Wypski, DeMeter, Brown, Lamora), 5:32.
High jump- 1, Quinn, BCS, 4-8.
Long jump- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 14-6.5.
Triple jump- 1, Willette, BCS, 29-11.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 31-8.
Discus- 1, Hewitt, SLCS, 88-3.
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 118, AuSable Valley 8
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Ash, Kollmer, Hesseltine, Martin), 9:05.1.
110 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SLCS, 18.7.
100- 1, Bartholomew, SLCS, 11.5.
1600- 1, Ash, SLCS, 4:46.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Wolford, Maiore, Nobles, Bartholomew), 46.5.
400- 1, Maiore, SLCS, 57.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SLCS, 1:06.7.
800- 1, Ash, SLCS, 2:15.
200- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 23.5.
3200- 1, Hesseltine, SLCS, 11:24.1.
1600 relay- Uncontested.
High jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 5-8.
Long jump- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 20-1.
Triple jump- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 39-10.5.
Shot put- 1, Elsworth, SLCS, 47-6.
Discus- 1, Elsworth, SLCS, 111-1.
—
Girls
Saranac Lake 102, AuSable Valley 10
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Shumway, Carpenter, Thill, Trabakoulos), 12:26.
100 hurdles- 1, Clark, SLCS, 18.4.
100- 1, Kujabi, SLCS, 13.7.
1500- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 5:51.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Clark, Pollock, Oliveras, Whitacre), 1:01.7.
400- 1, Pelkey, AVCS, 1:05.
400 hurdles- 1, Gillis, SLCS, 1:19.8.
800- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 2:36.8.
200- 1, Gillis, SLCS, 30.4.
3000- 1, Carpenter, SLCS, 14:16.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 14-6.5.
Long jump- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 14-6.5.
Triple jump- 1, Clark, SLCS, 26.5.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 33-7.
Discus- 1, Hewitt, SLCS, 88-3.
SARANAC 105, LAKE PLACID 26
SARANAC 103, LAKE PLACID 27
NCCS 81, LAKE PLACID 41
NCCS 103, LAKE PLACID 29
LAKE PLACID — The Chiefs and Cougars went to the Blue Bombers track and took the boys’ and girls’ sides of all of their matchups at the tri-team meet.
BOYS
Branden Ashley swept the throws and Connor Homburger won the long and triple jumps and helped win the 400-meter relay, each having a big night for the Saranac squad.
The Northeastern Clinton boys’ lone first place finish came in the 1600-meter relay.
Aidan Fay led the long-distance events, winning the 1600- and 3200-meters for Lake Placid, while the Blue Bombers’ Will Douglas ran a personal record 53.5 time to win the 400-meters.
GIRLS
The Cougars’ Leah Coulombe swept the throws and Ellie Prairie won the 1500-, 400- and 3000-meters and ran in the first place 3200-meter relay to lead the NCCS girls in their win.
Grace Damiani secured two event wins for the Chiefs on the night, winning the high and triple jumps.
—
Boys
Team Scores
Saranac 105, Lake Placid 26; Northeastern Clinton 81, Lake Placid 26
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Reyes, Medley, Cayea, Denial), 9:21.2.
110 hurdles- 1, Fleury, SCS, 16.7.
100- 1, Norcross, SCS, 11.7.
1600- 1, Fay, LPCS, 5:16.9.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Weels, Homburger, Daniels, Bovia), 48.6.
400- 1, Douglas, LPCS, 53.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Balch, SCS, 1:07.2.
800- 1, Denial, SCS, 2:16.9.
200- 1, Harkness, SCS, 24.4.
3200- 1, Fay, LPCS, 11:48.3.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (West, Jolicoever, Piccierello, Marshall), 4:14.2.
High jump- T1, McCoy, Powers, SCS, 5-8.
Long jump- 1, Homburger, SCS, 19-0.
Triple jump- 1, Homburger, SCS, 38-5.
Shot put- 1, Ashley, SCS, 45-2.
Discus- 1, Ashley, SCS, 140-0.
—
Girls
Team Scores
Saranac 103, Lake Placid 27; Northeastern Clinton 103, Lake Placid 29
Individual Event Top Scores
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Arno, Cone, Clark, Prairie), 11:10.5.
100 hurdles- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 18.
100- 1, Ubl, SCS, 13.4.
1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:41.1.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Pecore, Ubl, Rainville, Davis), 52.3.
400- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:41.1.
400 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 1:16.0.
800- 1, Boulds, SCS, 2:37.3.
200- 1, Rainville, SCS, 27.8.
3000- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 12:48.1.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Arno, Carroll, Langlois, Turner), 4:41.2.
High jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 5-0.
Long jump- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 17-6.
Triple jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 32-1.
Shot put- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 29-10.
Discus- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 91-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.