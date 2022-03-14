Plattsburgh High routed by Ichabod Crane, 75-31, in NYSPHSAA Class B regional

PLATTSBURGH — Ichabod Crane came out to a blazing hot start, and didn’t let the Hornets of Plattsburgh High get close in its NYSPHSAA Class B regional game, Sunday, at Clinton Community College, winning 75-31.
Team leader for the Riders was Daniel Warner, who netted 25 points, followed by Brett Richards with 18 and Alex Schmidt with 15. Schmidt and Avery Clickman notched the only two three-pointers of the match.
On Plattsburgh High’s side, Carter King led with nine points, followed by Max Filosca’s seven.
Plattsburgh High coach Chris Hartmann admitted his squad could just not get shots to go down in the game.
“We didn’t shoot the ball extremely well,” he said. “Big games, you need big players to step forward. I think we did that in the sectional championship, we did that in the semifinal, but we didn’t do that tonight.”
THE GAME
From the very beginning, Ichabod Crane proved how dangerous they are on both ends of the court.
Warner started with a 6-0 run alone, scoring the first three buckets, until King was able to draw a foul and make the shot at 5:14 for Plattsburgh, but failed to convert on the and-one.
The Riders then scored 10 more unanswered points, until King got a steal and fast break two points to give the Hornets a small push.
However, after two points apiece from Ichabod’s Richards and Plattsburgh’s Brayden Trombley, Schmidt then worked a quick two-points off a steal to end the first up 20-6.
“I think our kids played very timid after they started off a 10-0 run, it just seemed like some of our players disappeared,” Hartmann said.
In the second, Plattsburgh came out better, scoring four points until both teams got a few chances on the foul line. First, Richards and Jack Mullins of Ichabod Crane both converted both shots at the 6:21 and 5:49 marks, respectively.
Dylan Crowley-Williams then got a shot at the line for Plattsburgh High, only making one. Mullins and King each then made one at the foul line, making the score 25-12.
The Hornets were only able to score another six points in the second, with the score at the break being 37-12, in the Riders’ favor.
Ichabod Crane coach Will Ferguson said the defense was one of the main keys to the Riders’ success.
“Our good man-to-man defense impressed me,” Ferguson said. “We just had a lot of pressure on the ball. I think, on offense, a lot of the high screens, when we came up and then took them out of the play, it would open up people down below, especially when they tried to double us.”
Into the third, both teams were scoring somewhat consistently, but the Hornets could not put up enough or stop the Riders enough. Ichabod Crane outscored Plattsburgh 30-12 in the third, making the score going into the final stanza 57-24.
The final quarter was more in favor of the Riders, once again. Scoring 18 points in the fourth, the Hornets emptied their bench at the 1:17 mark, with Chase Lavaria scoring the final two points.
“They were just a good team,” Hartmann said. “We scouted them, we saw what they were about. Schmidt and Richards are their two leading scorers, but I thought their supporting cast played really well.”
Next up, Ichabod Crane will face off against Allegany-Limestone, Saturday, at 2:15 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
“This is the first time in our school’s history that we’re here,” Ferguson said. “So, it’s awesome.”
With the loss, Plattsburgh will have almost a whole new team next year, with seniors King, Trombley, Crowley-Williams, Lukas Goerlitz, Ethan Tuller, Ethan Mulholland, Peter Wylie and Colin Golden all being lost to graduation.
“I’m extremely proud of these guys, it was an up and down season,” Hartmann said. “I didn’t know what to expect with COVID, everybody lost one year of instruction and development, and I’m just extremely proud.
“I don't think many people gave us a chance in the sectional finals to win, I just wished we would’ve represented Section VII in a little bit of a better fashion, but all the power to Ichabod Crane. They’re a good team and I wish them all the luck.”
Ichabod Crane 75, Plattsburgh High 31
Ichabod Crane (75)
Borrelli 0-0-0, Rapport 0-0-0, Autrey 0-0-0, Schmidt 7-0-15, Clickman 1-0-3, Holzhauer 0-0-0, Mullins 2-4-8, McCrudden 1-0-2, Colwell 2-0-4, Richards 8-2-18, Warner 12-1-25. Totals: 33-7-75.
Plattsburgh High (31)
Phillips 1-0-2, Filosca 1-3-7, Wylie 1-0-2, Crowley-Williams 2-1-5, Golden 0-0-0, Mulholland 0-0-0, Goerlitz 0-0-0, King 3-3-9, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 2-0-4, Hartman 0-0-0, VanArman 0-0-0, Laravia 1-0-2. Totals: 12-7-31.
Halftime- Ichabod Crane, 37-12.
3 point goals- Ichabod Crane (2) Schmidt, Clickman.
