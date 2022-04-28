Plattsburgh High girls tie Ogdensburg in lacrosse, 6-6

OGDENSBURG — Plattsburgh battled the Ogdensburg Blue Devils to a 6-6 tie, Thursday, in a Section VII-X girls varsity lacrosse contest.
After Ada Johnston and Bella Girard put the Hornets up 2-0, the Blue Devils came back to forge a 4-3 halftime lead in a physical contest.
"I’m proud of our team’s effort,” said Hornets coach Shannon Brown. "It was a big improvement and gives us things to build on going forward. Our defense was steady, and our midfield gave a very gutsy performance”
With two more goals from Girard and added goals from Reese Gregoire and Marina Kane, the Hornets led 6-5 until Jaedyn Awan scored with 2:25 left.
The teams were scoreless through two overtimes, leaving the 6-all tie.
Awan added three other goals for the Blue Devils. Mia Jeneault and Hannah Costello also scored.
Lily Monroe had seven saves for Ogdensburg (0-4-1) Sophia Brown added nine saves for Plattsburgh (0-3-1).
Plattsburgh will next host two home contests at AuSable Valley High School over the weekend, with Saranac Lake Placid on Saturday at 10 a.m. and a rematch with Ogdensburg Sunday at 1 p.m.
—
Plattsburgh High 6, Ogdensburg 6 (2OT)
Halftime score- 4-3, Ogdensburg
TUESDAY
BOYS
CANTON 11
PLATTSBURGH 4
CLINTONVILLE — The Hornets fell behind, 5-2, at the half and dropped a contest to the Golden Bears.
Preston Daniels led PHS with two goals, while Luca Meyer and Shamus Bibeau each added one. Owen Pray stopped 15 shots in net for the Hornets.
“Our young guys really stepped up today,” PHS coach Tom Pillsworth said. “Luca Meyer scored his first varsity goal, Shamus Bibeau is contributing quality minutes as an eighth-grader and Ethan Breen was strong in the defensive end for us.
“Preston Daniels had an outstanding two-way game to go along with his two goals.”
—
Canton 11, Plattsburgh 4
Canton 5 6 — 11
Plattsburgh 2 2 — 4
Canton- Baxter 2-1, Francey 2-0, Johnson 2-0, Palmer 1-2, Aldous 1-1, Ayrassian 1-0, McLear 1-0, Hartmann 1-0.
PHS- Daniels 2-0, Meyer 1-0, Bibeau 1-0, Nye 0-1.
Shots- Canton, 33-20.
Ground balls- Plattsburgh, 35-23.
Faceoffs- Plattsburgh, 12-5.
Saves- Todd, Canton, 9. Pray, PHS, 15.
