CLINTONVILLE — Ogdensburg’s girls lacrosse team defeated Plattsburgh 8-4, Sunday, in a Hornets home contest played at AuSable Valley High School.
Plattsburgh forged a 3-3 tie with one second left in the first half on a goal by Reese Gregoire. But the second half belonged to the Blue Devils.
“The effort is always there,” Hornets coach Shannon Brown said. “We need to keep working hard and stay positive, learning through each game”
Bella Girard, Reese Gregoire and Ceci LaBarge also added goals for the Hornets (0-5-1). Jaedyn Awan (2), Hannah Costello (2), Madison Miller, Abby Guasconi and Megan Reed scored for Ogdensburg (1-5-1). Lily Monroe had five saves for the Blue Devils. Sophia Brown added 13 saves for Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh travels to Potsdam Tuesday, completing a suspended game from earlier this season and a regularly scheduled road game. Start is 5 p.m.
— Ogdensburg 8, Plattsburgh 4
Halftime score- 3-3
SATURDAY
SLP 14
PLATTSBURGH 5
CLINTONVILLE — Led by Alex Ladue’s six goals, Saranac Lake Placid topped the Plattsburgh Hornets 14-5, Saturday, in a Section VII-X girls varsity lacrosse contest.
“Too many turnovers today didn’t give us a chance to win the game,” said Hornets coach Shannon Brown. “We’re young. We’re getting better. Reese Montville had a great game leading on defense, and Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez was solid in relief in goal.”
The Hornets (0-4-1) had goals from Cali Castine, Emilee Geiger, Bella Girard, Reese Gregoire and Marina Kane, with Kane and Susie Kennedy adding assists. Sydney Dann (4), Phoebe Peer (3) and Addison Dann also scored for Saranac Lake Placid (1-2).
In goal, Amaya-Gutierrez had eight saves for Plattsburgh and Sophia Brown added three. Emma Ward had six saves for Saranac Lake Placid.
Plattsburgh is back on the field Sunday hosting Ogdensburg at 1 p.m. at AuSable Valley High School. The two teams tied 6-6 after double overtime on Thursday.
—
SLP 14, Plattsburgh 5
Halftime score- 8-2, SLP
