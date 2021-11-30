Plattsburgh High falls to Skaneateles, 7-3, to split road trip

SKANEATELES — The Plattsburgh High girls hockey team came away with a split on a pre-season road trip, Saturday.
Following an overtime win over Clinton on Friday, the Hornets fell to Skaneateles, 7-3.
"Coming off an emotional high from (Friday) night, our legs were lagging a little bit (Saturday)," Plattsburgh coach Trevor Cameron said. "Our conditioning will come as we keep moving forward with the schedule."
The game was relatively tight through two periods, as two goals from Amaya Abellard and a goal from Amanda Vaughn made it 4-3, Skaneateles, going into the final 20 minutes.
"Today we battled for two periods in a tight game," Cameron said Saturday. "We hit a couple posts and created other grade-A chances throughout the game."
But the Hornets didn't have an answer for Skaneateles' three-goal third period.
Amelia Lebrun made 13 saves on 17 shots in 27 minutes in the Plattsburgh nets before Bailey Barnett stopped six on nine shots in relief.
—
Skaneateles 7, Plattsburgh 3
Plattsburgh 2 1 0 — 3
Skaneateles 3 1 3 — 7
First period- 1, S, Ra. Cain (Oudemool), 2:17. 2, PHS, Abellard, 2:55. 3, S, Re. Cain (Sachar), 11:30. 4, S, Sachar (Oudemool), 12:26. 5, PHS, Abellard (Fine-Lease), 14:55.
Second period- 6, PHS, Vaughn (Fine-Lease, Abellard), 14:55. 7, S, Oudemool, 9:05.
Third period- 8, S, Sachar (Re. Cain, Ra. Cain), 5:35. 9, S, Oudemool (Re. Cain), 8:59. 10, S, Sachar (Oudemool, Re. Cain).
Shots- Skaneateles, 26-17.
Shots/Saves- Lebrun, PHS, 17-13; Barnett, PHS, 9-6. Wells, S, 17-14.
