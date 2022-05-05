PLATTSBURGH — Raya McGaw scored 2:31 into overtime to give the Heuvelton Bulldogs lacrosse team a win over Plattsburgh High 7-6, Thursday, in a Section VII-X battle.
Plattsburgh High (0-8-1) led 4-3 at the half and led 6-5 with a goal from Bella Girard with 8:38 left. Saige Blevins then tied it for the Bulldogs (3-4) with 4:12 left.
“It was our best effort of the season,” said Hornets coach Shannon Brown. “The players really stepped it up and set the tone for the rest of the season.”
Marina Kane added three goals for the Hornets. Susie Kennedy and Emilee Geiger also scored. Kennedy and Ada Johnston chipped in assists.
Alivia Bean had six saves for the Bulldogs. Sophia Brown added eight saves for Plattsburgh.
The Hornets hosted Senior Night, honoring Sophia Brown (Peru), Ada Johnston (Saranac) and Reese Montville (Saranac). Plattsburgh travels to Canton on Friday.
—
Halftime- Plattsburgh High, 4-3
BOYS
TUESDAY
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 10
POTSDAM 4
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets came away with a win over the Standstoners on their Senior Night.
“We’re happy with the results and the effort,” Plattsburgh coach Tom Pillsworth said. “These Seniors have helped to build this program and we’ll miss their leadership and on-field contributions.”
Preston Daniels led the winning cause with four goals and one assist, while Chase Laravia and Aiden Nye netted two goals apiece. Lucas Meyer and Ryan Castro also both added a goal.
Pillsworth recognized Corbin Murray in goal, continuing his hot streak with 10 saves, as well as Ben Cope, who controlled the faceoff X and gave the Hornets the edge in possessions. He also said that Hunter Laravia almost connected on one of the hardest shots he’d seen all season.
“This was a good boost for team spirits as we look forward to a tough stretch in our schedule before sectionals,” he said.
For Potsdam, Liam McCargan, Tanner Race, Benjamin Draper and Jimmy Sullivan each had a goal.
—
Plattsburgh High 10, Potsdam 4
Halftime score- Plattsburgh High, 6-1
Scoring
POT- McCargan 1-1, Race 1-1, Draper 1-0, Sullivan 1-0.
PHS- Daniels 4-1, Laravia 2-1, Nye 2-0, Meyer 1-1, Castro 1-0, Kennedy 0-1.
Shots- Plattsburgh High 39, Potsdam 24
Ground balls- PHS 26, Potsdam 8
Faceoffs- PHS 10, Potsdam 6
Saves- Murray, PHS, 10. Dillon, POT, 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.