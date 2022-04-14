Plattsburgh High downs Ticonderoga in the rain, 14-4

PLATTSBURGH — In a rainy afternoon game, Plattsburgh High was able to come out with a solid win over Ticonderoga, 14-4, in non-league baseball action.
Collin Golden recorded the win on the mound, with Trenton Griffiths securing the save.
“The weather played a big factor today, it rained pretty hard for the first couple of innings,” Plattsburgh High coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “It made it a little tricky for all pitchers, leading to more walks than I would have liked.”
Marcus Griffiths led the Hornets with two hits, one of which was a double. Carter King also managed two hits in the win.
“I thought Marcus played a great game,” Shaughnessy said. “He really stepped up today. He reached base all four times and scored each time.”
Shaughnessy said his team’s defensive effort did a good job of limiting the damage, one of which was a double play where Dylan Crowley caught the out and then threw an out to home plate to stop the score.
“We put pressure on them early by getting some baserunners and being aggressive on the bases,” he said.
Sentinel Gavin Tucker shouldered the pitching loss. Carter Perron and Owen Stonitsch also pitched for Ticonderoga.
—
Plattsburgh High 14, Ticonderoga 4
PHS 320 243 X — 14 6 1
TCS 001 120 0 — 4 5 4
Tucker, Perron (5), Stonitsch (5) and Crossman. Golden, T. Griffiths (5) and Bordeau. WP- Golden. LP- Tucker. 2B- M. Griffiths.
