Plattsburgh High boys fall to Salmon River lacrosse, 16-1

FORT COVINGTON — The Plattsburgh High boy’s lacrosse team was on the wrong end of a 16-1 game against Salmon River, Tuesday.
“This was a tough game against a really skilled, well-coached team,” Hornet coach Tom Pillsworth said. “Coach Jim Barnes has his players executing at another level as we all head into Sectionals.”
Corbin Murray and Owen Pray split duties in the Plattsburgh net, with Murray “standing tall,” Pillsworth said, against 11 Shamrock shots while Pray stopped two.
Preston Daniels netted the Hornets lone goal of the game in the second half.
“We’ll put this game behind us and be ready for an important game against Massena on Thursday,” Pillsworth said.
—
Salmon River 16, Plattsburgh High 1
Halftime score- Salmon River, 12-0.
Scoring
SLM- K. Burns 6-0, R. Cook-Francis 5-4, K. Herene 2-1, W. Sunday 1-0, T. Lazore 1-0, W Oakes 1-0, A. Bero 0-0, A. Delormier 0-1, K. Thompson 0-1, C. King-Gorman 0-1, C. Cree 0-1.
PHS- Daniels 1-0.
Shots- Salmon River, 43-20.
Ground balls- PHS, 16-13
Faceoffs- Salmon River, 12-9.
Saves- Murray, PHS, 11; Pray, PHS, 2. S. Thompson, SLM, 5; X. Delormier, SLM, 6.
