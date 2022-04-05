Plattsburgh High, Beekmantown pick up softball wins

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High had an error-free game to kick off their Champlain Valley Athletic Conference games, earning a 15-4 win over Peru, Tuesday.
Calli Fitzwater secured the pitching win, striking out nine and allowing only one hit before having to exit the game with an injury. Maddy Fuller came in in the fifth inning as relief. Plattsburgh’s pitchers only allowed four walks.
The Hornets had a true team effort, with 15 hits total with multiples from Alyssa Hemingway’s four, and two each from Fuller, Alli Crahan, Lily Duquette and Emma Whalen.
“We hit the ball well all game collecting 15 hits, and played error-free ball to come away with the victory,” Plattsburgh High coach Cindy McMahon said.
For Peru, losing pitcher Rachel Madore notched seven strikeouts and three walks in the circle. Gabby Cunningham and Tynicia Hendrix each had two hits, including one double each, while Aoife Lawliss had two hits as well.
“Peru has a young team, but they are well-coached and have some talented players and I would expect them to play every team tough this season,” McMahon said.
—
Plattsburgh High 15, Peru 4
PHS 632 004 X — 15 15 0
PCS 000 002 2 — 4 6 3
Madore and Sypek. Fitzwater, Fuller (5) and Hemingway. WP- Fitzwater. LP- Madore. 2B- Cunningham (PCS), Hendrix (PCS), Hemingway (PHS), LaValley (PHS), Fuller (PHS), Miller (PHS).
NON-LEAGUE
BEEKMANTOWN 6
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
BEEKMANTOWN — Brenna Mulvaney threw a complete game in the circle, and picked up the pitching win in the Eagles’ 6-1 triumph over the Cougars.
Mulvaney only allowed one run, and struck out four Northeastern Clinton batters in the win.
“Both pitchers did a nice job keeping runners off of the bases,” Beekmantown coach Michele Barnes said. “The defense was strong on both sides with limited errors for the first game.”
At bat, Kiera Regan went 2-for-3 with two singles and Nataly Wood had a triple for Beekmantown.
Behind the plate, Faith Whitney caught her first varsity game and registered a throw out when a Cougar player attempted a steal at second.
For Northeastern Clinton, Bailee Lafountain went 2-for-3 with two singles, also coming in as a pitcher in the fourth inning, taking over for Eaven Deso.
—
Beekmantown 6, Northeastern Clinton 1
BCS 113 100 X — 6 4 3
NCCS 100 000 0 — 1 3 1
Deso, Lafountain (4) and Bresnahan. Mulvaney and Whitney. WP- Mulvaney. LP- Deso. 3B- Wood (BCS).
