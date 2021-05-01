Plattsburgh High beats Saranac in dramatic OT win

BEEKMANTOWN — The game between Plattsburgh High and Saranac was so good Saturday that the two teams figured they'd play a bit more.
In what turned out to be a defensive battle, the Hornets (2-0) came away with a 12-6 overtime win against the Chiefs (1-1) to finish up their brief two-week Champlain Valley Athletic Conference schedule.
On fourth down in overtime, Plattsburgh senior quarterback Liam Perkins made the last pass of his career a good one.
He tossed the ball up to Ben Bordeau in the corner of the end zone, and Bordeau lunged out to make the play and put the Hornets ahead for good.
"I am putting it up there as close to the sideline as possible," Perkins said. "It's either Ben catches it or incomplete, and Ben caught it. Great moment right there."
Bordeau's catch broke what had been a 6-all tie since the 5:02 mark of the second quarter.
He was not about to let his quarterback down when he saw the ball in the air.
"You just have to get there and make the play," Bordeau said. "That was a great throw by Liam. You just have to dive out and hope you come up with it."
While the touchdown play was big, the game was not over, however.
Saranac still had a chance to tie or go ahead with their own drive, which starts in the red zone at the 20-yard line in overtime for high school football.
The Chiefs managed to get down to the 8-yard line on fourth down, but Perkins came up with another big play on defense when he broke up a pass from Saranac quarterback Bryce DeAngelo that was intended for Justin Bedard.
The Plattsburgh defense ended what was quite the football game.
"The defense is a reflection of our overall roster because we really had a lot of guys play defense through the course of the game," Hornets coach Mike Bordeau said. "The defense stepped up when we needed them to. That's a very satisfying win because we just played a very good football team."
Plattsburgh had to deal with Chiefs running back Hunter Devins who led the charge for his squad with 37 carries for 166 yards and a touchdown.
Saranac did not complete a pass, but Devins and the Chiefs' offensive line made up for the lack of aerial attack.
"Hunter is a workhorse and a great kid," Saranac coach Dylan Everleth said. "He wants to push the ball down the field and do his thing. Big Emelio Lugo was stepping up on our line, and that was great to see. It was great to see us let Hunter keep doing his thing and have our guys win up front."
The Chiefs' defense won a lot of battles at the line of scrimmage as well and never let the Hornets get anything going in the second half.
Saranac finished with eight sacks and flexed its strength on numerous occasions, but the offense could not find the end zone.
"It was a hell of a game," Everleth said. "It's a tough one to lose, but we got good experience against a good team. Last week against Ticonderoga went right down to the wire, and this week was an overtime game. This is the best experience we are ever going to get as a young group, and we can take many good things from this going into next year."
In the first quarter, Perkins hit Michael Phillips in the slot, and Phillips broke a tackle and went 63 yards for a touchdown with 27.2 seconds to go.
Phillips finished with a team-leading 138 receiving yards, and Ben Bordeau (2-38) and Jayvon Carpenter (5-34) combined for seven catches and an additional 72 yards.
"There were a lot of guys battling injuries this week," Ben Bordeau said. "I am glad we could pull it together. I would not want to play with any other team."
Devins put the Chiefs on the board with 5:02 to go in the second quarter thanks to a 10-yard scamper to pay dirt.
Both teams had quality opportunities down the stretch, but when it mattered most, the Hornets stepped up.
"We were fortunate to have leadership from Liam," Mike Bordeau said. "He is a leader, and we kept composure. We knew we had the confidence that we would eventually make a play. We were put to the test in this game, but we were able to come through in overtime."
And for Perkins, the win will be something he remembers forever.
"It's amazing," Perkins said. "I have been watching PHS football games since I was five. To end things like this with a touchdown pass, it's everything I ever wanted."
—
Plattsburgh High 12, Saranac 6 (OT)
SCS 0 6 0 0 0 — 6
PHS 6 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter
PHS- Phillips 63 pass from Perkins (run rails), 27.2.
Second Quarter
SCS- Devins 10 run (kick blocked), 5:02.
Overtime
PHS- Bordeau 19 pass from Perkins (kick blocked), no time.
Individual statistics
Rushing
SCS- Devins 37-166, TD; DeAngelo 8-0; Burns 1-(-1); Clancy 2-(-7). Totals: 48-158, TD.
PHS- Bordeau 6-21; Golden 4-13; Phillips 2-9; McGinnis 1-4; Breyette 1-(-5); Elshafay 1-(-6); Perkins 12-(-31). Totals: 27-5.
Passing
SCS- DeAngelo 0-6-2-0.
PHS- Perkins 16-31-0-236, 2TD; Bordeau 0-2-0-0. Totals: 16-33-0-236, 2TD.
Receiving
SCS- None.
PHS- Phillips 7-138, TD; Bordeau 2-38, TD; Carpenter 5-34; McGinnis 1-17; Crowley-Williams 1-9.
Interceptions
PHS- Golden, Phillips.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.