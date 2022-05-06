PERU — Calli Fitzwater got the win in the circle in her return after an early-season injury, striking out eight Peru batters as Plattsburgh High won, 13-8, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball, Friday.
Alyssa Hemingway notched the only double of the game in the win. Madalyn Fuller went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Hornets, while Allison Crahan went 2-for-3, Lauren Baker 3-for-5 and Isabella Miller 2-for-5.
“PHS is a strong team,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said. “They can hit well and played good defense tonight.”
The Hornet bunch only had one error, while the Nighthawks recorded four. Isabelle Sypek went 3-for-4 at-bat, while Rachel Madore batted 2-for-4.
“Unfortunately, we made too many mistakes that they were able to capitalize on,” Marshall said. “I was proud of how my team never gave up tonight even when they were down.”
—
PHS 13, Peru 8
PCS 220 101 2 — 8 9 4
PHS 303 500 3 — 13 13 1
Silver, Fitzwater (2) and Hemingway. Madore, Malcolm (4) and Sypek. WP- Fitzwater. LP- Madore. 2B- Hemingway (PHS).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 9
SARANAC LAKE 3
ELLENBURG — Kate Lapoint recorded an RBI triple in the third inning to pace her Bobcats to a solid victory over the Red Storm.
Abby Peryea and Mckenna Bushey both rapped four hits in the win, with Peryea scoring two runs and Bushey three. Bushey also had an RBI, while Peryea had a double. Hallie Gilmore added onto Northern Adirondack’s lead with a big two-run single in the sixth inning.
Rhylee Poupore notched the win in the circle, fanning 11 Saranac Lake batters.
In the loss, Marley Small hit a double, totalling two hits. Karlie Goetz took the pitching loss, but struck out five in the game.
—
Northern Adirondack 9, Saranac Lake 3
SLCS 000 003 0 — 3 3 2
NAC 212 112 X — 9 11 1
Goetz and A. Whitson. Poupore and H. Gilmore. WP- Poupore. LP- Goetz. 2B- Small (SLCS), Peryea (NAC). 3B- Lapoint (NAC).
BEEKMANTOWN 10
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
CHAMPLAIN — The Eagles capitalized on seven Cougar errors to come out with the 10-2 win.
Lindsay Barnes and Brenna Mulvaney each recorded two hits, with Mulvaney also earning the pitching win.
“Beekmantown came to play and made some great heads up plays keeping us from having any big innings,” Cougars coach Carrie McComb said.
For Northeastern Clinton, they first honored Taylor Downs, Isabella Deso and Brooke Basmakian for Senior Night. Basmajian also hit the game’s only double.
—
Beekmantown 10, NCCS 2
NCCS 000 200 0 — 2 6 7
BCS 030 220 3 — 10 8 2
Mulvaney and Whitney. Lafountain and Bresnahan. WP- Mulvaney. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Basmajian (NCCS).
MVAC
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 11
BOQUET VALLEY 4
ELIZABETHTOWN — In a back-and-forth matchup, Bolton/Schroon Lake cracked open the game with a seven-run final inning to push past the Griffins.
Boquet Valley’s starting catcher Alaina Denton was injured in the game, which forced the Griffins to move around some players, and made the difference in the game, according to Boquet Valley coach Jim Monty.
However, in the circle, the pitching duo of Jane Trowbridge and Jadynn Egloff were dominant, combining for 16 strikeouts.
“The pitching diversity that we have this year has been instrumental in our success,” Bolton/Schroon Lake coach Melanie Parsons said. “These two girls are working so hard in that circle and are both just so dynamic and tonight was proof of that.”
Parsons also said that catcher Skyler Scott is another huge piece in that puzzle, citing Scott’s ability to keep both pitchers’ arsenal of pitches in front.
“She also had a great offensive game tonight, laying down some key bunts for us and is so aggressive when it comes to base running,” she said.
Winning pitcher Egloff also recorded a double and triple at the plate, while Kayla Navitsky notched two doubles. Maddy Monahan also punched in three runs in the win.
“We struggled with some errors and our at-bats were slow to get going, so the fight from the circle was key in this win for us,” Parsons said.
On the Griffins side, Abby Monty and Scarlett Behm each recorded a double, while Abbey Schwoebel and Denton whacked a triple apiece.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 11, Boquet Valley 4
BV 100 111 0 — 4 9 4
B/SL 101 002 7 — 11 11 1
Trowbridge, Egloff (3) and Scott. Schwoebel and Denton, Pulsifer (7). WP- Egloff. LP- Schwoebel. 2B- Navitsky (B/SL), Monty (BV), Behm (BV), Egloff (B/SL). 3B- Schwoebel (BV), Denton (BV), Egloff (B/SL).
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 12
LAKE PLACID 11
NORTH CREEK — Johnsburg/Minerva came away with a close win on their Senior Night against Lake Placid.
Both Hannah McNally and Avery Bayse went 2-for-4 at the plate, with Bayse adding two RBIs and McNally recording a double. Cassie Dunbar also scored two runs after being walked in her at-bat appearances.
Johnsburg/Minerva coach Mariya Dunkley also played solid defense in the win, according to coach Allison Gonyo. Eloise Noel rapped a triple.
Winning pitcher McNally also waved off seven Blue Bomber batters.
Lake Placid’s Megan Quinn hammered a home run, despite the loss.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 12, Lake Placid 11
LP 331 210 1 — 11 14 2
J/M 114 141 X — 12 6 3
Adragna, Hoffman (4) and Herzog. McNally and Bayse. WP- McNally. LP- Hoffman. 2B- McNally (J/M). 3B- Noel (J/M). HR- Quinn (LP).
CHAZY 23
WELLS 8
WELLS — Hadley Lucas, Sam Gonyo, Kennedy Columbus, Kassidy Turek and Kaelen Billow all rapped two hits in Chazy’s rout of Wells.
A 10-run fifth inning really sealed the deal for the Eagles. Turek recorded the game’s only double, while Gonyo got the win in the circle.
For Wells, Ava Dwyer notched five hits and Layla rust had two.
—
Chazy 23, Wells 8
WEL 050 020 1 — 8 13 7
CCRS 021 4(10)3 3 — 23 13 4
Gonyo, Columbus (5), Billow and Turek. Allen, Bly (5), Wright (6) and Rust. WP- Gonyo. LP- Allen. 2B- Turek (CCRS).
NON-LEAGUE
CROWN POINT 17
WILLSBORO 4
CROWN POINT — Kaitlin Ross knocked off 10 Warrior batters en route to the Panthers’ decisive victory.
Lauren Kimball and Rylee Rafferty each had two hits in the win and Marissa Dupreys whacked three.
Willsboro’s Lexi Nolette recorded a triple in the loss.
—
Crown Point 17, Willsboro 4
WICS 000 301 0 — 4 3 2
CP 370 133 X — 17 14 2
Ford, Crowningshield (3) and Harrison. Ross and Munson. WP- Ross. LP- Ford. 2B- Rafferty (CP), Dupreys (CP). 3B- Nolette (WICS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.