CHAZY — The Plattsburgh High School boys soccer team shutdown Beekmantown, Wednesday, winning the matchup, 6-0.
Even in the first game of the season, the Hornets played strong from start to finish.
They were led by a strong performance from Owen Mulligan, who had a trio of goals in the match. Jack Ferris and Andrew Bula were also applying pressure to the Bobcats’ defense, as they each recorded two assists.
The Hornet defense had also come to play tonight; anchored by Simon Meyer and with Nick Clookey in goal, they held the Bobcats to just four shots and no goals.
“I thought we controlled play against a very hard working Beekmantown team,” said Plattsburgh coach Chris LaRose. “ Now we get back to work and prepare for Saturday’s game.
Plattsburgh 6, Beekmantown 0
BCS 0 0 — 0
PHS 2 4 — 6
First Half- 1, PHS, Mulligan, 23:38. 2, PHS, Bonnabesse (Bula), 26:46.
Second Half- 3, PHS, Mulligan (Ferris), 14:00. 4, PHS, Bonnabesse (Ferris), 19:13. 5, PHS, Mulligan, (Bula), 27:55. 6, PHS, Christman (Ovios), 39: 49.
Shots- PHS, 12-4.
Saves- Love, BCS, 6. Clookey, PHS, 4.
Peru 10
Hudson Falls 0
PERU — It was start to finish domination Thursday afternoon, as Peru beat Hudson Falls, 10-0.
The Nighthawks scored early and often and never seemed to let up on their non-division opponent.
It started with Nick Petro scoring five minutes in and then Dominic Falvo added a penalty score, just seconds later. Nolan Manchester tacked on a third goal off a direct kick at the seven minute mark before Jordan Osborne and Thomas Hagar collected goals of their own late in the half to put Peru up, 5-0.
The Tigers couldn’t recover after the break, as Seanen Edwards, of Peru, scored just minutes into the half. The Nighthawks continued to pound the net, with Ashtyn Catlin, Falvo, Morgan McCormick and Joey Mitchell all adding goals in the blowout.
In goal, Ryan Robinson did his part for the Nighthawks, saving eight shots in the shutout. Peru will look to build off this commanding victory against Lake George this Friday, at 10 a.m..
Peru 10, Hudson Falls 0
HF 0 0 — 0
PCS 5 5 — 10
First Half- 1, PCS, Petro (McCormick), 5:57. 2, PCS, Falvo (PK), 6:39. 3, PCS, Manchester, 7:25. 4, PCS, Osborne (Hagar), 24:39. 5, PCS, Hagar, 27:41.
Second Half- 6, PCS, Edwards (Osborne), 1:51. 7, PCS, Catlin (Manchester), 10:11. 8, PCS, Falvo (St. Louis), 11:34. 9, PCS, McCormick (Falvo), 12:08. 10, PCS, Mitchell (Osborne), 39:53.
Shots- Peru, 35-10.
Saves- Leerkes, HF, 16. Robinson, PCS, 8.
Northeastern Clinton 5
Franklin Valley 0
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars put on a display Wednesday night at home, trouncing the Huskies, 5-0.
In the second of two games in the Frank Dumas Memorial Tournament, Northeastern Clinton was in complete control. Marcus Bedard was all over the field, scoring twice in the first half. James Wells also scored two goals for the Cougars and both were assisted by Bedard.
For the Huskies, David McLain was cutting off breakaway opportunities defensively, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Cougars, as they were outshot 17-6.
The Cougars will square off next with Northern Adirondack this Friday, at 5 p.m., for day two of the tournament.
Northeastern Clinton 5, Franklin Academy 0
FA 0 0 — 0
NCCS 3 2 — 5
First Half- 1, NCCS. Bedard (Brown), 7:20. 2, NCCS, Brown (Simpson), 13:40. 3, NCCS, Bedard, 29:20.
Second Half- 4, NCCS, Wells (Bedard), 3:00. 5, NCCS, Wells (Bedard), 25:00.
Shots- NCCS, 17-6.
Saves- Hesseltine, FA, 12. Palmer, NCCS, 6.
Salmon River 1
Northern Adirondack 0
CHAMPLAIN — The Salmon River Shamrocks edged out the Northern Adirondack Bobcats, 1-0, on Wednesday in their first matchup of the Frank Dumas Memorial Tournament.
It was a defensive battle, as the only goal was scored at the 18 minute mark by Rick Chatland, off an assist from Caiden Cartier. Shamrocks’ goalie Ryan Bouchey was critical in the victory, saving three shots to secure the shutout.
Salmon River 1, Northern Adirondack 0
SR 1 0 — 1
NAC 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, SR, Chatland (Cartier), 18:00.
CHAZY 0
CANTON 0, 2 OT
CHAZY — The two teams played a scoreless contest through regulation and two 10-minute overtimes before the host Eagles prevailed, 3-2, in penalty kicks.
Chazy moves on to play Plattsburgh High in the tournament finals even though the game officially goes into the books as a tie.
Dylan McAfee, Peter LaBarge and Isaac Merrill scored penalty kicks for the Eagles, who did not have to use their fifth shooter as three of the five Golden Bears failed to score.
Both Chazy goalie Zamir Foster and Canton netminder Jackson Ames recorded 11 saves to record shutouts.
“Both teams played well and had chances to win it in regulation and in overtime,” Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe said. “Ames and Foster made some key saves to keep their teams in the game.”
Chazy and Plattsburgh High will go at it at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the championship game, while Beekmantown and Canton will oppose one another in the 5 p.m. consolation.
Chazy 0, Canton 0, 2 OT
(Chazy wins, 3-2, in penalty kicks)
CAN 0 0 0 0 — 0
CCRS 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots- Canton 11, Chazy 11.
Saves- Foster, Chazy, 11, Ames, Can, 11.
Girl’s Soccer
Waterford-Halfmoon 4
Ausable Valley 1
CLINTONVILLE — It was a tough loss for the Ausable Valley Patriots, Wednesday, as they fell to Waterford-Halfmoon, 4-1.
It was an up and down contest with both teams getting opportunities at the net. The scoring started when Addyson Galuski scored just before the eight minute mark, for Waterford-Halfmoon.
After Cassidy McClement added another 22 minutes in, it became an uphill battle for the Patriots.
Addie Stanley was able to score for Ausable Valley just before the half, but after two more goals from Addyson and Payton Galuski in the second period, it was too much to overcome.
“Waterford-Halfmoon is a great team and they were able to convert on their opportunities and unfortunately we were not able to convert on enough of ours” said Ausable Valley coach Lindsey Douglas. “I was very pleased with the effort our girls showed the entire game.”
Waterford-Halfmoon 4, Ausable Valley 1
WH 2 2 — 4
AVCS 1 0 — 1
First Half- 1, WH, A. Galuski, 7:55. 2, WH, McClement, 21:10. 3, AVCS, Stanley (Bezio), 26:10.
Second Half- 4, WH, P. Galuski, 11:07. 5, WH, A. Galuski, 37:50.
Shots- AVCS, 20-17.
Saves- Atwood, WH, 12. Rondeau, AVCS, 13.
Whitehall 1
Ticonderoga 0
TICONDEROGA — The Railroaders were the winners of this defensive battle, Wednesday, beating the Sentinels narrowly, 1-0.
The Sentinels played a tight game all night, keeping the score deadlocked at 0-0. Lizzie Rich in goal was doing everything she could for Ticonderoga, making seven saves.
However, Ava Ruby, of Whitehall, found the back of the net with just under five minutes to go in the match, and Ticonderoga couldn’t respond in time.
After two games played and still no victories, the Sentinels next chance to get in the win column will come Wednesday, Sept. 7, against Boquet Valley.
Whitehall 1, Ticonderoga 0
WH 0 1 — 1
TCS 0 0 — 0
Second Half- 1, WH, Ruby, 36:14.
Shots- TCS, 10-8
Saves- Paddock, WH, 10. Rich, TCS, 7.
