PLATTSBURGH — The lady Hornets only had to win one event Tuesday and were still victorious in their CVAC gymnastics season opener. The Hornets came together as a team to top the Eagles, 147.75 -134.6.
Caleigh Latour was the top scorer for Plattsburgh, as she won the vault, posting a score of 7.85, and finished third all-around, with a score of 31.25.
Oona Hall picked right up where she left off, as a student of Seton Catholic competing with Plattsburgh, after a dominant campaign last season. Hall finished first in the bars, floor and all-around, while also nabbing second in the beam event.
Beekmantown, even in the loss, got a standout performance from Shawna Manor, who tied for first in the beam, finished second in the vault, tied for second on the floor and ended in second place all-around.
Plattsburgh 147.75, Beekmantown 134.6
Vault- 1. C. Latour, PHS, 7.85; 2. S. Manor, BCS, 7.65; 3. N. Keliihananui, PHS, 7.6; 4. K. Poulin, BCS, 7.45; 5. Tie - O. Hall, SC & M. Lunan, PHS, 7.3; 6. K. DuBray, BCS, 7.25.
Bars- 1, O. Hall, SC, 8.2; 2. C. Latour, PHS, 7.7; 3. M. Lunan, PHS, 7.5; 4. J. Lacey, PHS, 7.4; 5. S. Manor, BCS, 7.3; 6. G. Willmott, PHS, 7.1.
Beam- 1. Tie- S. Manor, BCS & M. Lunan, PHS, 8.5; 2. O. Hall Seton 8.3. 3. Tie- C. Latour, PHS & G. Willmott, PHS, 7.5; 4. N. Keliihananui, PHS, 7.1; 5. M. Tripp, BCS, 7.0; 6. E. Watts, PHS, 6.9.
Floor- 1. O. Hall, SC, 8.3; 2. Tie- S. Manor, BCS & C. Latour, PHS, 8.2; 3. M. Lunan, PHS, 7.55; 4. D. Williams, PHS, 7.5; 5. G. Willmott, PHS, 7.2; 6. E. Geiger, PHS, 7.1.
All-around- 1. O. Hall, SC, 32.1; 2. S. Manor, BCS, 31.65; 3. C. Latour, PHS,31.25; 4. M. Lunan, PHS, 30.85; 5. G Willmott, PHS, 28.55; 6. E. Geiger, PHS, 26.55.
