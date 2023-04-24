MALONE — The Hornets put together a complete team effort against the Huskies on Saturday, who is in their first year as a varsity program.
Playing on Franklin Academy’s new turf-field, the Hornets notched a 14-2 victory, propelled by four goals by Emilee Geiger, three from Marina Kane, two goals each by Bella Girard and Reese Gregoire, and one goal each coming from Jillian Kane, Taylor Durney and Lily Forrence. Ava Johnson, Geiger, Marina and Jillian Kane all also earned an assist.
Led by Morgan Hall, Katie Rondeau, and Danajiah Williams the Hornet defense was stingy all morning, holding the Huskies to limited opportunities.
Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez earned the first-half shutout in goal with 2 saves while Bailey Henson made 11 saves in the 2nd- half for the Hornets.
The Hornets next game will be an away contest against the Sandstoners of Potsdam on Wednesday, April 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.