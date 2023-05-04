PLATTSBURGH — The PHS girls lacrosse team hosted Salmon River Wednesday evening at the SUNY Plattsburgh Fieldhouse.
Two days after a 21-5 loss to the same perennial power Salmon River team, the Hornets found themselves on the losing side of this contest with a 16-3 final.
Going into this game we knew it was going to be a hard one,” Plattsburgh captain Bella Girard said. “We remained positive the entire game and we kept pushing ourselves. We have been working hard and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season hold for us.”
Marina Kane led the Hornets with 2 goals. Reese Gregoire added a third goal for PHS, with Kane assisting.
